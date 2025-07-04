Ullal: Body of Missing Youth Discovered, Suicide Suspected

Ullal: The body of Tejas, a 24-year-old resident of Beeri, who was reported missing, has been discovered on the railway tracks at Uchila Sankoli. Authorities suspect the young man took his own life.

Tejas, son of Mohan Das S of Beeri, disappeared after retiring to his room on Wednesday night. His absence was noted on Thursday morning, prompting Mohan Das to file a missing person’s report with the Ullal police. A case was subsequently registered.

Following an investigation, police located the body near the Uchila railway tracks. Tejas’s shoes were found at the scene. The railway police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.