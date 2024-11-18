BJP will kick out infiltrators once in power in Jharkhand: CM Yogi

Sahibganj (Jharkhand): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that once the BJP formed the government in Jharkhand, Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas, who are taking over the rights of locals in Santhal Pargana region, will be kicked out.

He said this while addressing a rally in the Rajmahal Assembly constituency of Jharkhand on Monday.

Talking about the impact of a double-engine government, CM Yogi asserted that states under the BJP rule have no place for infiltrators. He hit out at the current Jharkhand government, alleging that it has turned the state into a stronghold for Rohingya Muslims.

“I have come to tell you one thing. In Uttar Pradesh, where we have a double-engine government, there are no infiltrators, and no one dares to slaughter cows or disrespect our daughters. If anyone dares, he is booked a one-way ticket to Yamraj. The JMM-Congress government cannot do this,” CM Yogi said.

Training guns at the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress, he accused their leaders of corruption. Referring to recent raids, the CM alleged, “People of Jharkhand are poor, but crores of rupees were discovered at the residence of Alamgir Alam, a Minister in the JMM-led government, as well as at the house of a Congress MP. Was this money Congress’, RJD’s, or JMM’s? This was money sent by Modi ji for Jharkhand’s development, but these leaders looted it.”

The UP CM assured voters that after the counting of votes on November 23, those responsible for corruption would be held accountable.

According to him, voting surveys from the first phase of the election, covering 43 seats, indicate that the BJP-led NDA is on track to secure a two-thirds majority. “BJP governments bring good governance and eliminate lawlessness,” he asserted.

Recalling his tenure as a Member of Parliament during the formation of Jharkhand, CM Yogi attacked Congress and the RJD for initially opposing the state’s creation. “Today, both parties are misleading the state by aligning with JMM,” he alleged.

Discussing the BJP’s election manifesto, he highlighted the party’s promises such as permanent housing for 21 lakh people, a monthly stipend of Rs 2,100 under the Gogo Didi scheme for women, unemployment benefits of Rs 2,000 per month for graduates and post-graduates, and Rs 5,000 per month under the PM Internship Scheme.

He said the party has also pledged 2.87 lakh government jobs for Jharkhand’s youth and free sand for house construction to every family.

CM Yogi urged the public, “We must stay united, division will only lead to our downfall. Leaders who divide society along caste lines are enemies of the nation. We must move forward with the vision of a developed India.”

He appealed to voters to support BJP candidate Anant Ojha in the Rajmahal constituency (ST).