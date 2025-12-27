UN chief condemns attack on mosque in Syria

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres unequivocally condemned the deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Homs, Syria, his spokesperson said in a statement.

The attack occurred during Friday prayers at the Ali Bin Abi Talib mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighborhood of Homs, according to the statement issued by spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Xinhua news agency reported.

Guterres reiterated that attacks against civilians and places of worship are unacceptable, stressing that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice, the statement said.

“The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of those killed and expresses his sympathy to all those injured, wishing them a prompt and full recovery,” it added.

The death toll from the explosion that struck the mosque has risen to eight, Syria’s health authorities said Friday.

Initial reports said that five people were killed and 21 others wounded in an explosion at a mosque in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood of Homs, a city in central Syria, during Friday prayers, Syrian health authorities said.

Najib al-Naasan, director of referral, ambulance and emergency services at Syria’s Health Ministry, told state-run SANA news agency that the toll was a preliminary figure. He said the explosion occurred inside the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque, adding that emergency teams rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals.

Security and medical teams cordoned off the area as investigations began. Authorities said security measures were tightened around the area.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the blast inside the mosque, saying it was not yet clear whether the explosion was a suicide attack.