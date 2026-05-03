Underwater Tricolour feat enters Guinness records; Bengaluru adventurer part of historic mission

Bengaluru: India’s largest Tricolour was unfurled deep beneath the sea at Swaraj Dweep, earning a place in the Guinness World Records.

Bengaluru-based adventure sports professional Sharath R. Ashok was among the key participants in the historic underwater mission.

Sharath R. Ashok, who is the son of Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader R. Ashoka, has drawn attention for his international accomplishment, which is being seen as an inspiration to youth in the state.

The large-scale operation, conducted on May 2, saw participation from more than 200 skilled scuba divers from across the country.

Organised with the support of the Andaman and Nicobar administration and Indian defence forces, the mission involved unfurling a massive 60×40 metre (2,400 square metre) national flag underwater, despite strong currents and high water pressure.

Recognising the achievement, Lieutenant Governor Admiral D.K. Joshi presented the team with the official Guinness World Records certificate.

Sharath R. Ashok, an automobile engineering graduate, has been active in the field of adventure sports for more than a decade.

A certified dive master and scuba instructor with international credentials, Sharath also has training in paragliding, paramotoring, motocross, and mountaineering. His diverse experience enabled him to take on the demanding underwater mission.

Speaking about the achievement, Sharath said the Indian Tricolour symbolises the strength and unity of 1.4 billion Indians.

He described unfurling the national flag beneath the ocean as a moment of immense pride, adding that his journey in adventure sports and wildlife conservation motivated him to be part of such a significant national effort.

Sharath Ashok has more than 10 years of experience leading and conducting adventure sports activities across diverse terrains and environments. He has conducted training sessions and led expeditions in scuba diving, motocross, paragliding, paramotoring, and mountaineering.

He is a certified dive master and instructor with extensive experience in training and mentoring aspiring divers and instructors. He is also active in politics and passionate about protecting wildlife and natural habitats.



