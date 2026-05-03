Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan Spearheads May Cleanliness Drive, Tackling Black Spots and Illegal Parking

Mangaluru: The Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan continued its commitment to civic cleanliness with its May monthly cleanliness drive. The initiative, part of the broader Swachh Mangaluru Prathishtana and supported by MRPL ONGC, was inaugurated by Fr. Valerian D’Souza, Head of Rosario Church, and Shri B.H.V. Prasad, Director, MRPL ONGC. Dignitaries, including Shri Keshav Patali from MRPL, Capt. Ganesh Karnik (Retd. Army), Dr. Danesh Kumar, Kamalaksha Pai, Dilraj Alva, and Sri Ranjan Bellarpady were also present, lending their support to the volunteers.

In his address, Fr. Valerian D’Souza lauded the active participation of youth in the Swachh Mangaluru movement, stating, “It is heartening to see youth actively participating in the Swachh Mangaluru movement and contributing their time towards keeping the city clean. I appreciate the Mission for creating awareness among citizens through such initiatives.”

Shri B.H.V. Prasad affirmed MRPL ONGC’s commitment to the cause, noting, “Our organization is proud to be associated with such an important initiative that promotes community participation, environmental responsibility, and sustainable development.”

The Shramadan activities saw enthusiastic participation from faculty members and student volunteers from the Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy, including Dr. Purushothaman Chippala, Dr. Jayesh Chandran, Dr. Ruchitha Narsia, and Mr. Socrates. Their efforts focused on cleaning both sides of the road stretching from Rosario Church to St. Ann’s College. The volunteers diligently removed garbage, collected non-recyclable plastic waste, cleared unauthorized banners, engaged in awareness campaigns targeting shopkeepers, and eradicated unwanted weeds and overgrown grass.

A dedicated team of senior volunteers undertook the challenging task of clearing five major black spots along the road from Rosario Church to the Post Office. The team, comprised of Uday KP, Balakrishna Bhat, Vittaldas Prabhu, Dr. Krishna Sharan, Anirudh Naik, Prakash, Gangadhara Shastry, Avinash, Rajeevi Chandrashekhar, Yogesh Karyatadka, Taranath Alva, Nagesh Saripalla, Akshith Attavara, Damodhar Bhat, Sachin Shetty, Sunanda Shivaram, Prajwal, Pratham, and others, also focused on preemptive monsoon preparedness by clearing clogged drains to ensure unimpeded water flow. The combined efforts of both teams resulted in the collection and responsible disposal of approximately 3000 kilograms of waste.

Beyond the immediate cleanup, the drive highlighted the issue of unauthorized parking plaguing the roadside from Rosario Hall to the State Bank connecting road. Volunteers observed a significant number of lorries, cars, and old vehicles parked for extended periods, effectively transforming public roads into private parking lots. This unauthorized parking creates dark zones conducive to the formation of black spots and potential illegal activities, posing health and safety risks to the numerous students and children who traverse the area daily. Campaign volunteers are appealing to the relevant authorities to regulate such parking practices, suggesting the implementation of a paid parking system to instill discipline while simultaneously generating revenue.

The Ramakrishna Mission’s Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan continues to serve as an inspiration for citizens to actively participate in building a clean, healthy, and responsible Mangaluru. The collaborative spirit fostered by Swachh Mangaluru Prathishtana and the support of organizations like MRPL and ONGC are pivotal in driving sustainable change within the community.