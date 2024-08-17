Unidentified Person Steals Over 40,000 Rupees from Hemmadi Sri Lakshminarayana Temple

Kundapur: An unidentified person broke into the Hemmadi Sri Lakshminarayana Temple in Kundapur on Friday night, stealing over 40,000 rupees in cash. The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

The thief entered the temple by removing the screws from the door and was captured on CCTV footage wearing slippers, bowing in prayer, and then proceeding with the theft. The money stolen was from the Satyanarayana Puja and the donation box.

Fortunately, the money kept in the temple’s strongroom was safe as the thief did not notice it. The temple had recently undergone a renovation costing approximately 7 crores.

The Kundapur police have registered a case and visited the scene for investigations, accompanied by the canine squad and fingerprint experts. People who came to the temple after hearing the news of the theft were discussing that if the ‘Sign in Security’ company was in charge of the temple’s security, the thief would have been caught by the police ¹.