Union Budget 2026–27 Reflects a Yuva Shakti – Driven Vision for Viksit Bharat: Capt. Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta said the Union Budget 2026–27 marks a decisive moment in India’s development journey, reflecting a Yuva Shakti–driven vision shaped by aspiration, dialogue, and participation.

He said the Budget clearly reiterates the PM Narendra Modi – led NDA government’s Sankalp to support the poor, the underprivileged, and the disadvantaged, and translates that resolve into action through a well-defined framework anchored in three Kartavya.

“The Prime Minister has repeatedly emphasised that India’s next leap will be led by its youth. This Budget reflects that belief in both spirit and substance. The foundation has been laid over the last eleven years. The focus now is on installing and strengthening the pillars. Our Yuva Shakti, Nari Shakti, the Orange Economy, MSMEs, and next-generation entrepreneurs.”

Capt. Brijesh Chowta said the three Kartavya articulated through the Budget provide a clear governing philosophy:

The first is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity, competitiveness, and resilience in a volatile global environment.

The second is to fulfil aspirations and build capacity, especially among the youth.

And the third is to ensure that every family, community, region, and sector has access to resources, amenities, and opportunities for meaningful participation.

YOUTH DIALOGUE SHAPING POLICY

Capt. Brijesh Chowta said it was heartening to see how the Prime Minister’s interactions with young people, particularly through platforms such as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, have influenced several provisions of the Budget.

“This underlines the dialogue-based, dynamic nature of our economy. Our youth are not passive beneficiaries. They are stakeholders in national decision-making, and their ideas are being reflected in policy design.”

OPPORTUNITIES FOR DAKSHINA KANNADA AND MANGALURU

From a Dakshina Kannada perspective, Capt. Brijesh Chowta said the Budget opens multiple avenues for growth, provided regions proactively align themselves with the opportunities on offer.

He highlighted the focus on Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns, including professional skilling and financial capability-building, which would directly benefit Mangaluru’s MSMEs, startups, and traditional businesses.

COASTAL CARGO, PORT-LED DEVELOPMENT AND CITY ECONOMIC REGIONS

Capt. Brijesh Chowta also pointed to the Coastal Cargo Promotion Scheme and port-led development initiatives announced in the Budget, which will further strengthen Mangaluru’s role as a maritime and logistics hub, while MSME-focused measures such as improved credit access, faster payments, and enhanced financing options will support local enterprises.

He added that the proposal to develop City Economic Regions provides a significant opportunity to position the Mangaluru–Udupi corridor as a growth centre anchored in ports, education, healthcare, tourism, and MSMEs, enabling integrated and sustainable regional development.

The proposal to support indigenised seaplane manufacturing and operations offers new possibilities for coastal connectivity and tourism, strengthening Mangaluru’s role as a regional mobility hub.

MEDICAL TOURISM, AYUSH AND THE CARE ECONOMY

Capt. Brijesh Chowta termed the proposal for regional medical hubs with integrated healthcare complexes and AYUSH centres as especially relevant for Dakshina Kannada.

“We already have a strong healthcare ecosystem, trained manpower, and a culture of service. This Budget gives us the framework to build medical value tourism, integrated care services, and a robust care economy. We will actively pursue the establishment of AYUSH facilities in the region.”

He also welcomed the announcement to establish new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, noting their role in strengthening traditional medicine education, research, and global outreach.

ORANGE ECONOMY AND CREATIVE TALENT

The Budget’s emphasis on the Orange Economy, including animation, visual effects, gaming, and design, aligns well with Dakshina Kannada’s emerging creative and STEM-linked talent base.

“This supports new-age livelihoods for our youth and allows them to participate in global value chains without migrating away from the region.”

HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND THE COAST

Capt. Brijesh Chowta welcomed the proposal to establish a National Institute of Hospitality, saying Mangaluru’s strong hotel and tourism ecosystem positions it well for such institutional opportunities.

He also lauded the announcement of Turtle Trails along the Karnataka coast, calling it a step that combines conservation, livelihood creation, and sustainable tourism.

FISHERIES AND COASTAL AGRICULTURE

Highlighting the Budget’s thrust on fisheries, marine value chains, and coastal livelihoods, Capt. Brijesh Chowta said these measures would benefit fishermen, exporters, and women-led enterprises.

He also welcomed dedicated support for coconut, cocoa, and cashew cultivation and processing in coastal areas, describing it as essential for increasing farmer incomes and rural employment.

FROM DIRECTION TO DELIVERY

Concluding, Capt. Brijesh Chowta said the Union Budget 2026 – 27 provides direction, but outcomes will depend on execution at the regional level.

“Dakshina Kannada has the talent, institutions, and work ethic to translate this vision into results. We will engage closely with the Centre and the State to ensure these provisions lead to real opportunities for our people.”