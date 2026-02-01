Union Budget is people-centric, NE gets major push: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a forward-looking and people-centric roadmap that prioritises last-mile development, infrastructure expansion and focused growth of the Northeastern region.

The Budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, has received widespread public acceptance and reflects the Centre’s commitment to inclusive development, the Chief Minister told the media.

Calling the Budget for 2026-27 “one of the best budgets,” Saha said the budget document is built on three core pillars — last-mile delivery, nationwide infrastructure strengthening, and the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Vishwas.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on reaching remote and underserved areas is clearly reflected in the Budget proposals.

Highlighting key initiatives for the Northeast, Saha welcomed the proposed Buddhist Circuit covering Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Manipur and Tripura, stating that it would give a major boost to tourism and regional economic activity.

“Tourists will travel across multiple Northeastern states instead of a single destination, benefiting Tripura and the entire region,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted the Budget’s proposal to introduce electric buses in Northeastern states to improve public transport and connectivity, adding that further details would be shared soon.

Describing the Budget as youth-oriented and farmer-friendly, Saha said it places strong emphasis on the welfare of youth, farmers and women, while significantly enhancing investments in health, road connectivity and high-speed transport infrastructure.

Expressing confidence, he said the Budget’s impact would become visible by 2030 and play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister, while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister, said the Budget is a visionary roadmap guiding India’s transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

“From manufacturing and world-class infrastructure to healthcare and tourism; from empowering rural heartlands to embracing cutting-edge AI; from modern sports arenas to sacred pilgrimage destinations, this Budget ignites the aspirations of our youth, women and farmers across every village, town and city,” Saha said in a post on X.