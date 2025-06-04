Union Minister Somanna urges K’taka CM to drop police cases against Hemavati canal project protestors

Bengaluru: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V. Somanna, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging him to withdraw the cases filed against protestors, elected representatives, and seers who agitated against the Hemavati Express Link Canal Project.

Somanna further demanded a special meeting with elected representatives of the Tumakuru region and stated that he would also attend the meet.

Somanna highlighted that if the Hemavati Express Link Canal Project is implemented, farmers in the Tumakuru region will lose their share of water, and therefore, the project should be halted.

“I made a submission to this government regarding the project earlier; despite that, the government did not halt it. This is unfortunate,” he noted.

Somanna claimed that the Hemavati Express Link Canal Project has stirred unrest among the people of Tumakuru, and instead of addressing their concerns, the Karnataka government is attempting to suppress the agitation and instil fear among farmers, farmer leaders, and seers.

Somanna stated that Bengaluru Rural BJP MP, C.N. Manjunath, had also discussed the matter with him and expressed his concern over the issue.

Somanna demanded that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM and Water Resources Minister Shivakumar must convene a meeting of local representatives to discuss the pros and cons of the project.

He also suggested that experts from both sides, those who support and oppose the project, should be invited to the meeting.

Despite resistance of locals, the government has stated that it will go ahead with the project and filed 13 FIRs against more than 100 people, including BJP MLA from Tumakuru Rural Suresh Gowda, BJP MLA from Tumakuru city Jyothi Ganesh, Turuvekere JD(S) MLA M.T. Krishnappa and seers who took part in the protest.

The work of the project has been temporarily stopped, as the protest on last Saturday turned violent and threatened to disturb the law and order situation in the region.

The BJP is demanding an all-party meeting and has given a deadline of one month to the Karnataka government to halt the project.

Home Minister Parameshwara hails from the Tumakuru district and the situation remains tense in the region.



