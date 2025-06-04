Triple Delight at Kalaangann: Sur Sobhann – 2 Inauguration | Bonket – Play | Rickshaw Diary e-Book Launch

Mangaluru: Kalaangann came alive on June 1, 2025, with an enriching blend of music, drama, and literature, marking an evening of artistic vibrancy and cultural celebration.

Sur Sobhann Inauguration

At 5:00 p.m., the much-anticipated Sur Sobhann Grade 1 and Grade 2 programs were formally launched. Konkani Abolem Joyce Ozario set the tone for the event with a unique inauguration, unveiling the Sur Sobhann textbooks from a beautifully adorned floral basket. She them addressed the gathering saying “In our younger days, we had a voice and talent, but lacked formal training. We simply sang. Today, however, structured learning is essential for talent to thrive. Sur Sobhann provides invaluable training—embrace it. Through you, I hope to see accomplished Konkani singers emerge. May you be blessed.”

The occasion was graced by Sur Sobhann Trainer Shilpa Cutinha, Mandd Sobhann Gurkar Eric Ozario, President Louis Pinto, and Sumell Coordinator Raina Sequeira, with Keron Madtha skillfully compeering the event.

A remarkable 102 students have enrolled in the program this year, with Grade 1 classes scheduled on the 1st and 3rd Sundays and Grade 2 on the 2nd and 4th Sundays. Students will undergo 60 hours of training, culminating in an exam, alongside opportunities to showcase their talents through a Monthly Theatre presentation.

Bonket Play and Rickshaw Diary e-Book Launch:

The evening progressed seamlessly into its next highlight—the 282nd Monthly Theatre, held at 6:30 p.m.

The event commenced with Eric Ozario unveiling the e-Book edition of a Mandd Sobhann Publication – ‘Rickshaw Diary’, authored by Rony Arun and converted into digital format by Software Engineer Keron Madtha. Available worldwide via the Google Playbook App, it joins a growing collection of eight digitally published books. Alron Rodrigues compeered the program.

Click here to read the e-Book: https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=FB1gEQAAQBAJ

The Monthly Theatre segment was ushered in by Roshan Kamath Vamanjoor, an esteemed actor, compeer, and organizer, who ceremoniously rang the bell to commence the play.

The audience was enthralled by ‘Bonket’ (Banquet) – a gripping thriller penned and directed by Arunraj Rodrigues. Delivered by Anisha, Ashley, Darvin, Royston, Vijoy, Vinoy, and Wilton – The talented students of Michael Dsouza and family, Dubai co-sponsored Kalakul Theatre Repertory, the production showcased immersive lighting design by Vikas Kalakul and music direction by Sandeep Kalakul.

The event was a resounding success, seamlessly intertwining music, drama, and literature, reaffirming Mandd Sobhann’s commitment to fostering Konkani arts and culture.



