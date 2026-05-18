United Loretto Friends Announces New Office Bearers for 2026-2028 Term

UAE: United Loretto Friends (ULF) has formally announced the appointment of its new executive leadership team, which will guide the organization through the 2026 to 2028 term. The announcement signals a transition of leadership and a renewed commitment to the organization’s founding principles of unity and service.

The newly appointed Office Bearers are as follows:

President: Mr. Donald Noronha, Allipade

Secretary: Mrs. Jevita Rodrigues, Surathkal

Joint Secretary: Mrs. Gleveena Aranha, Attur

Treasurer: Mr. Roy D’Souza, Loretto

Cultural Secretary: Mrs. Sylvia Noronha, Loretto

Sports Secretary: Mr. Vinod Pinto, Loretto

Media Coordinator: Mrs. Preethi D’Souza, Cordel

Overseas Coordinators: Mrs. Gretta Fernandes, Anjelore & Mr. Sachin Noronha, Loretto

In conjunction with the new appointments, ULF expressed sincere gratitude to the outgoing President, Mr. Rupesh Pinto, and the entire outgoing committee. The organization acknowledged their commendable leadership and dedicated service over the preceding two years, recognizing their significant contributions to strengthening the association and expanding its positive impact on the community. Their commitment, vision, and tireless efforts were lauded as instrumental in the organization’s recent successes.

United Loretto Friends was initially formed in November 2019 in the United Arab Emirates, operating under the guiding motto of “Unity and Service.” The organization has since established itself as a steadfast presence rooted in the core values of community, culture, and compassion. ULF has consistently engaged in initiatives that benefit both its members and the broader community.

ULF has organized numerous cultural events, most notably the “Konkan Udkana” gathering, aimed at promoting Konkani traditions and fostering a sense of community. Furthermore, the organization demonstrated a commitment to social responsibility through active support of education for underprivileged individuals, provision of medical assistance to those in need, contributions to housing support initiatives, and the extension of employment and visa assistance to those seeking opportunities.

As the incoming leadership team assumes its responsibilities, the organization conveys its best wishes for their success in leading ULF toward continued growth and achievement. ULF expressed hope that their tenure will be distinguished by strengthened community bonds and impactful service to those in need.

ULF reaffirmed its commitment to serving society with unwavering dedication and upholding its foundational motto of “Unity and Service.” The organization also expressed its anticipation for the continued support of its members and well-wishers as it embarks on this new chapter.