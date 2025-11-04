United Loretto Friends Dubai Presents – ‘Konkan Udkana 2025’: A Mega Cultural Festival Celebrating Unity, Music, and Togetherness

Dubai, UAE: United Loretto Friends (ULF) Dubai, an association rooted in the principles of “Unity and Service” and comprised of individuals from the Mangalore and Udupi Diocese, is proud to announce its upcoming mega festival, “Konkan Udkana 2025.” The event is scheduled to take place on November 23, 2025, at the Sharjah Wanderers Sports Club, commencing at 8:00 AM.

ULF, since its inception, has remained steadfast in its commitment to serving the community, transcending religious boundaries to foster harmony, friendship, and mutual support. “Konkan Udkana 2025” exemplifies this mission, promising a vibrant celebration of Konkan culture and community spirit.

The leadership of United Loretto Friends Dubai comprises a dedicated team of individuals: Mr. Rupesh Pinto (President), Mr. Arun Barboza (Secretary), Mr. Vijesh D’Souza (Joint Secretary), Mr. Roy D’Souza (Treasurer), Mr. Nithesh Monteiro (Sports Secretary), Mr. Desmond Noronha (Media Secretary), Mrs. Gretta Fernandes (Cultural Secretary), and Mrs. Sylvia Noronha (Joint Cultural Secretary).

Spearheading the event leadership for “Konkan Udkana 2025” is Mr. Lloyd Rodrigues, a core team member whose dedication and passion are instrumental in ensuring the event’s success. Mr. Rodrigues, along with his team, is working diligently to elevate the festival to unprecedented heights.

“Konkan Udkana 2025” promises a day of immersive cultural experiences and entertainment designed to appeal to attendees of all ages. The festival will feature a diverse array of attractions, including:

Interactive Games: Hosted by Mr. Floyd Kiran, providing engaging entertainment for all.

Live Music: A performance by the acclaimed Band Open High.

DJ Entertainment: Energetic beats spun by DJ Norman, creating a vibrant atmosphere for dancing and celebration.

Cultural Performances: Electrifying displays by African Drummers and Pili Nalike Dubai, showcasing diverse artistic traditions.

Musical Performance: A special performance by Mr. Prajot D'Sa from Australia, known for his soul-stirring love songs.

Kids Corner: A dedicated area featuring a range of engaging activities and attractions for children.

Culinary Delights: A wide selection of authentic coastal cuisine and food vendors offering a diverse culinary experience.

Event Host: The vibrant and talented VJ Dixon will make his Dubai debut as the host of the event.

United Loretto Friends Dubai extends a warm invitation to individuals and families across the UAE to partake in this grand celebration of Konkan culture, unity, and togetherness.

Save the Date: November 23, 2025 – Konkan Udkana 2025 – A Celebration of Unity, Music, and Culture.