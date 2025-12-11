“UNITY IN MELODY: KCO PEARL JUBILEE CELEBRATIONS SHINE BRIGHT IN MANGALURU”

Mangaluru: The Konkani Cultural Organization Trust ( Regd ) (KCO) recently marked a milestone moment in its illustrious journey, celebrating its Pearl Jubilee with a spectacular musical extravaganza, “Dabazo,” that left more than 5,500 audience spellbound. Thousands of viewers were watching live across India and abroad with awe. The grand celebration, held at Cordel Grounds, Kulshekar, on December 7, was a testament to KCO’s unwavering commitment to preserving Konkani culture, promoting community unity, and supporting the underprivileged. Society of St. Vincent De Paul, Mangalore, put together a considerable amount of time and effort in bringing a huge number of music lovers crossing 5,000.

The evening began with a welcome by well-known MC Leslie Rego and a majestic ceremonial procession, featuring the Bishop of Udupi, Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, the founder and current president of KCO, Mr. Leo Rodrigues, and other distinguished guests, escorted by the soul-stirring melodies of a traditional brass band. The program was initiated by Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel Parish, with a heartfelt invocation, followed by a captivating welcome dance by Ms. Remona Pereira and her team, which set the tone for a night of music, dance, and celebration.

The Founder President of KCO, Mr. Leo Rodrigues, extended a warm welcome to the attendees and provided a comprehensive overview of the organization’s activities over the past three decades, highlighting its achievements and milestones. A symbolic Pearl Jubilee cake was then cut by Dr. Gerald Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, alongside Mr. Leo Rodrigues and other dignitaries present on stage, marking the beginning of a night that would be etched in the memories of the audience forever. The entire audience were served with snacks box.

The highlight of the evening was the electrifying performance by Nihal Tauro, Indian Idol 12 finalist, who mesmerized the audience with his soulful voice and energetic stage presence. Backed by a talented music troupe from Mumbai, Tauro delivered a performance that had the audience on their feet, singing along to hits like “Gombe Heluthaithe,” (Kannada), “Mogh Tujo Kitlo Ashelo,” (Konkani), and “Mokeda Singari (Tulu)”. His infectious energy was palpable as he danced among the crowd, encouraging everyone to join in the fun.

The event also featured performances by Lavita Lobo, Mangalore-born, Chennai-based singer known for her vibrant live performances and Oscar-shortlisted song “Have you Ever Wondered”, and Robin Sequeira renowned Konkani singer and DJ, winner of Global Konkani Music Awards for Best Singer in 2015 and 2016. Both Lavita and Robin set the tone for a night of music and celebration to “The Band”, of Sanjay Rodrigues, Mangalore. The audience was treated to a diverse range of songs, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Konkani community.

Bishop Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo released the KCO Pearl Jubilee Souvenir and praised KCO’s dedication to its mission, stating, “KCO has wiped the tears of many marginalized families.” The event also honoured former Presidents, Secretaries, and Treasurers of KCO for their contributions, and recognized the efforts of Mr. Franklin D’Cunha, Convenor of Pearl Jubilee Committee and Mr. Valerian Dalmaida, Chief Editor of Pearl Jubilee Souvenir and founder President and the current president, Mr. Leo Rodrigues recognized for his service and sponsorship for the past 30 years, with shawl, flowers and memento.

Main sponsors for the whole year events, Mr. Michael D’ Souza and Mr. Ronald Pinto, were also honoured by Bishop Dr. Gerald by shawl, memento, flowers, and fruits for their continuous support to KCO. Also honoured were the Platinum, Gold, and Silver sponsors.

Rev. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, Rev. Fr. Cyprian D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Ronald Cutinha, Guest of honour Mr. J. R. Lobo, Former MLA, SVP Central Council President Mr. Joe Coelho, Media heads, Ms. Remona Pereira, Mr. Stany Alvares -KKSA President were felicitated during the event, by the dignitaries on the dais and the artists and MC Leslie Rego were felicitated by KCO president.

Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo was honoured with a shawl, fruits, and a memento by the dignitaries on the dais.

Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, visited the event for a brief time and was honoured with a shawl and flowers by the KCO President.

As the night drew to a close, Vice President Valerian Dalmaida delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, and Leslie Rego, the Master of Ceremonies, ensured that the evening ended on a high note. The celebration was a testament to KCO’s commitment to its core values and its tireless efforts to promote Konkani culture and support the community. As the audience dispersed, it was clear that the Konkani community had indeed come together to celebrate its rich heritage and look forward to a brighter future.