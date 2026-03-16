‘Unprecedented disgrace’, says BJP after Speaker adjourns Karnataka Assembly over unanswered questions

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of showing “contempt for democracy” after Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader adjourned the state Assembly when state Ministers allegedly failed to provide written replies to queries raised by opposition MLAs in the state.

In a strongly-worded criticism, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and veteran BJP leader R. Ashoka, termed the developments in the Assembly as an “unprecedented disgrace” and a “direct assault on the institution of the Legislature”.

The BJP claimed that for the first time in the state’s history, Speaker Khader was compelled to leave the Chair and adjourn the House due to the failure of Ministers from the Congress government to submit written answers to queries listed for discussion.

LoP Ashoka criticised the Congress for what it described as hypocrisy, saying that while the party campaigns across the country claiming that “democracy is in danger”, it is unable to fulfill basic Parliamentary responsibilities in a state where it is in power.

“The BJP also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that while he speaks about constitutional values and accountability at the national level, Ministers in Karnataka are not responding to queries from elected representatives in the state Assembly,” the LoP said.

According to BJP leader Ashoka, the incident reflects “institutional arrogance” and “complete contempt for democratic processes”.

The BJP also alleged that the situation indicates a deeper governance crisis, claiming that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has lost control over his Cabinet and the state bureaucracy.

LoP Ashoka said that when Karnataka Ministers are unable to prepare written replies for MLAs, it raises concerns about the functioning and accountability of the state government.

It added that a situation in which the Speaker is forced to adjourn the House due to the state government’s failure to answer the Legislature exposes serious shortcomings in governance.

BJP leader Ashoka also accused the Congress of running campaigns at the national level about protecting democracy while, according to it, avoiding accountability and disrespecting legislative processes in Karnataka.

The LoP’s criticism came after disruptions in the state Assembly over the Karnataka government’s failure to provide responses to several queries raised by the members, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House proceedings.

State BJP General Secretary and MLA, V. Sunil Kumar, has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to understand the seriousness of the state Assembly.

Speaking to media representatives in Bengaluru, BJP leader Sunil Kumar said that despite the Karnataka government issuing instructions that Ministers should be present in the House while answering queries, it has not yielded any result.

“Out of 230 written questions listed today, the Karnataka government answered only about 80 questions. Naturally, this has caused disappointment to the Assembly Speaker,” he added.

Condemning the state government’s attitude, BJP leader Sunil Kumar said that for the first time in history, Speaker Khader has left the Chair in protest.

He described this as a shocking development.

He also urged that if the Karnataka government has respect for the state Assembly, the Constitution and the conduct of the House, the Chief Minister himself should intervene in the matter.

“Not only should the queries be answered, but the Chief Minister should also make it clear how seriously Ministers and officials must take the proceedings of the state Assembly.”

BJP leader Sunil Kumar alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appears helpless in this matter.

He said that during the previous Assembly session, the Chief Minister himself had written a letter to Ministers directing them to compulsorily attend the state Assembly during the session.

“However, that letter seems to have no value and it has become evident that the administration has lost control,” he added.

BJP leader Sunil Kumar said that it is difficult for the state Assembly to even function for 40 days in a year.

“Even during those limited days, Legislative members are not receiving proper answers. Often, unrelated replies are being given to questions, and this has become a routine practice. It is in this context that the Assembly Speaker has expressed his displeasure,” he added, urging the Karnataka government to at least wake up now.

In a setback to the Congress-led state government, Speaker Khader, on Monday, adjourned the House, sharply criticising the state government for failing to provide answers to unstarred questions in a written format to questions raised by MLAs despite repeated warnings from the Chair.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction, the Assembly Speaker said the state government had been warned multiple times to ensure that replies to legislators’ questions were prepared in time.

“If the state government fails to answer questions of MLAs, why should they even come to the Assembly? How is this fair? I have already issued strict orders four times and this is the fifth time,” he added.

Stating that there had been no improvement from the government side, the Speaker questioned how the House could function smoothly if such lapses continued.

“If this is the attitude of the state government, how are we supposed to run the House in a manner agreeable to all?” he asked.

Speaker Khader also declared that the House proceedings would not continue until the concerned Ministers and officials explained the reason for the delay in answering questions.

“Until the concerned Ministers and officials come to me and explain what the issue is, I will not conduct the House. I am adjourning the House,” he said.

Earlier, after the Question and Answer session, Home Minister G. Parameshwara told the House on behalf of the state government that of the 230 questions that were to be answered in written format, 84 had been answered.