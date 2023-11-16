UNSC adopts resolution calling for humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza



United Nations: The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors in Gaza.

Resolution 2712 calls for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the Gaza Strip “for a sufficient number of days” to enable the full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access; to facilitate the continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services throughout Gaza, including water, electricity, fuel, food, and medical supplies, as well as emergency repairs to essential infrastructure; and to enable urgent rescue and recovery efforts, including for missing children in damaged and destroyed buildings, and including the medical evacuation of sick or injured children and their caregivers.

The resolution on Wednesday won the support of 12 of the 15 council members. The US, Russia and the UK abstained.

It demands that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, notably with regard to the protection of civilians, especially children.

Before the vote on the Maltese-drafted resolution, Russia submitted an oral amendment, which would have further called for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” — language contained in the UN General Assembly resolution adopted on October 27 at an emergency special session.

The oral amendment failed to be adopted as it did not get enough votes in favour.