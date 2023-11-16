Xi, Biden agree to resume military-to-military communication



San Francisco: Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden have agreed to resume on the basis of equality and respect high-level military-to-military communication.

They reached the agreement on Wednesday during a summit at Filoli Estate, a country house approximately 40 km south of San Francisco, California, Xinhua news agency reported.

Biden hosted Xi at Filoli Estate where they are for the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. This was their first meeting in more than a year; they last met in Bali, Indonesia in September 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.