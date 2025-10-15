UNTCC 2025: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi holds key defence talks with global military leaders

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is engaging in a series of high-level meetings with senior military officials from several nations on the sidelines of the United Nations Chiefs of the Counter-Terrorism Conference (UNTCC) 2025, discussing ways to enhance defence cooperation and strengthen global security efforts.

On Wednesday, General Dwivedi met Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nghia, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, and held what the Indian Army described as “constructive discussions.”

“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, with a focus on UN peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and strategic coordination. They also emphasised enhanced collaboration through training exchanges and joint exercises,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, General Dwivedi held meetings with top military officials from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to explore avenues for expanding cooperation through UN peacekeeping and defence training initiatives.

During his meeting with Colonel Kalmataev Kumarbek Murzabekovich, Acting Chief of General Staff of Kyrgyzstan, both sides discussed “enhancing training cooperation, strengthening defence dialogue and expanding collaboration through UN peacekeeping initiatives.”

“On the sidelines of the UNTCC 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi met with Major General Mereke Kuchekbayev, Chief of Land Forces, Kazakhstan. The meeting reaffirmed the enduring defence partnership between the two nations, with a focus on training cooperation, capacity building and continued engagement for regional peace and stability,” the Army said.

Meanwhile, Vice Chief of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, also held discussions with Lieutenant General Fernando Paglialunga, Chief of the Personnel Employment Department of the Italian Army.

“The discussion focused on enhancing defence cooperation, joint training and collaboration in UN peacekeeping. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional linkages and shared efforts towards global peace and stability,” the Indian Army said.

Earlier, on October 13, Gen Upendra Dwivedi also met his French counterpart, General Pierre Schill.

The two Chiefs reaffirmed the robust Indo-French strategic partnership, with discussions on expanding joint training exercises, counter-terrorism cooperation and defence technology collaboration, said the official in a statement on X.

Both sides emphasised the need for enhanced interoperability in UN peacekeeping operations, he said.