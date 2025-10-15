World Mental Health Day 2025 Observed at Father Muller Medical College

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College, in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Dakshina Kannada District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Mental Health Programme, Department of Health and Family Welfare, and the Departments of Psychiatry and Mental Health Nursing, observed World Mental Health Day 2025 with a meaningful and thought-provoking inaugural ceremony held on October 15, 2025.

Although World Mental Health Day is globally observed on October 10, the event at Father Muller was organized on the 15th due to prior commitments of the collaborating authorities.

This year’s theme, “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies,” underscored the crucial importance of ensuring uninterrupted access to mental health care during crises such as natural disasters, pandemics, and emergencies. The event echoed the message of the World Federation for Mental Health that “mental health care is a human right, not a privilege,” reinforcing a shared responsibility to build resilient, inclusive, and compassionate communities.

Dignitaries Present

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo – Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Ms. Jaibunnisa – Senior Civil Judge & Member Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mangaluru

Dr. Shivaprakash – District Surgeon, Wenlock Government Hospital, Dakshina Kannada

Mrs. Jyothi K. Ulepadi – District Health Education Officer, Dakshina Kannada

Dr. Sudarshan C. M. – Health Programme Implementation Officer, Dakshina Kannada

Dr. Prajakta V. Rao – Psychiatrist, District Mental Health Programme

Dr. Supriya Hegde Aroor – Head, Department of Psychiatry, Father Muller Medical College & Hospital

Dr. Rahul Rao and Dr. Justin Shawn Jason – Faculty, Department of Psychiatry & Organizing Secretaries

The event commenced with a Welcome Address by Dr. Supriya Hegde Aroor, who warmly greeted the dignitaries and participants while highlighting the institution’s ongoing commitment to mental health advocacy and accessible care.

Inaugural Address

The Chief Guest, Ms. Jaibunnisa, delivered an insightful inaugural address, drawing attention to the provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017 (Sections 18–28), which safeguard the rights of persons with mental illness. She discussed the establishment of Mental Health Review Boards in districts like Dakshina Kannada that have streamlined support for individuals in need.

She emphasized the judiciary’s role in upholding human dignity and equality, stating that “every person deserves compassion, regardless of their circumstances.” She also commended the dedication of doctors and nurses, remarking that their service “is akin to the hands of God,” in recognition of their selfless commitment.

Public Health Perspective

Dr. Shivaprakash, District Surgeon of Wenlock Government Hospital, offered valuable insights into the rising impact of social media and academic stress on mental health. He reminded the audience that “life and learning are more important than mere marks,” and encouraged contentment, saying, “Craving leads to misery; being happy and content is a mastery and a lifestyle.”

Competitions and Creative Engagement

To foster creative engagement and awareness, several competitions were organized:

1. Essay Writing Competition

Theme: “Overcoming Stigma in Psychiatry and Improving Patient Care: Break Stigma, Bring Hope.”

(Open to postgraduate residents from all clinical departments.)

Winners:

1st Prize – Dr. Yashna Shetty (3rd Year Surgery)

2nd Prize – Dr. Vaibhav (1st Year Orthopaedics)

3rd Prize – Dr. Jessel D’Souza (3rd Year Ophthalmology)

2. Digital Poster-Making Competition

Theme: “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies.”

(Organized for nursing students of FMCON.)



Winners:

1st – Lester Castelino

2nd – Sushanth S. Saliyan

3rd – Sharmila D’Souza

Presidential Address

In his Presidential Address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, reflected on the evolving understanding of mental health in modern society.

He observed that “every individual faces some form of mental challenge,” noting that people today have a reduced stress-bearing capacity.

“Comfort has replaced effort, and with it, we have lost endurance,” he remarked, emphasizing the need for resilience, community living, and mutual support in a rapidly individualistic world.

Conclusion and Special Sessions

Mrs. Jyothi K. Ulepadi, District Health Education Officer, extended heartfelt gratitude to all dignitaries, collaborators, and participants for their contributions.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a thematic talk on “Access to Services – Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies” by Dr. Aruna Yadiyal, and an engaging quiz session conducted by Dr. Rahul Rao and Dr. Justin Shawn Jason, which tested participants’ knowledge on mental health issues.

The programme was skillfully compered by Ms. Valerie Lobo and Ms. Manisha, Clinical Psychologists at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, ensuring a seamless and engaging flow of events.

In essence, the World Mental Health Day 2025 observance at Father Muller Medical College stood as a testament to the collaborative spirit between healthcare, legal, and administrative bodies—working together toward a shared vision of accessible, equitable, and compassionate mental health care for all.



