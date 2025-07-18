UP CM backs Kanwar yatris, slams those labelling them as ‘hooligans’ and ‘terrorists’

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came out in the defence of Kanwar Yatris on Friday and lashed out at a certain section of critics, whom he accused of portraying them (Lord Shiva devotees) in a bad light and also going to the extent of labelling them as “hooligans” and “terrorists”.

Addressing a function in Varanasi, the Chief Minister said that the Kanwar Yatris are being unfairly targeted by some people and said that they are often subjected to media trials, apparently even over minor incidents of public disorder.

CM Adityanath said that the Kanwar Yatra presents a remarkable demonstration of unity transcending across caste, but there are ‘some people’ who see hooliganism in their peaceful march.

These are the “same people” who target the ‘Kanwariyas’ and try to tarnish the country’s rich cultural heritage in all possible ways, he added.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the mushrooming of fake accounts on social media to stir up caste and communal tensions.

He said that the same forces who spread caste-based hatred online had also tried to provoke tribal communities against the nation.

Underscoring the importance of social harmony, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Kanwar Yatra embodies unity transcending caste, creed, and sect.

“Today, the Yatra is progressing peacefully and with devotion, yet some label it as unruly. These are the same forces that try to mislead and provoke tribal communities. We must remain alert to such divisive elements,” he warned.

He cited another incident from Jaunpur, where a towering Tazia was constructed in violation of safety norms. It came into contact with a high-tension wire, tragically claiming three lives.

“Following this, an attempt was made to block roads and create unrest. I instructed the police to take strict action. Those disrupting social harmony must understand that peace and order are paramount,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Indian tradition has never confined Hindu identity to temple visits or scriptural belief.

“Both the believer and the non-believer are Hindus. Charvak and Lord Buddha did not accept the Vedas, yet they are deeply respected in our tradition,” he said.