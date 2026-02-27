Upalokayukta B. Veerappa Uncovers Negligence and Irregularities During Udupi Visit

Udupi: Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa conducted a series of inspections across Udupi on Friday, revealing significant deficiencies and prompting directives for immediate corrective action, as well as the registration of multiple suo motu complaints. His scrutiny encompassed a sewage treatment plant, the Indrani River pollution issue, the KSRTC bus stand, government offices, and the district hospital, uncovering a range of issues from environmental negligence to administrative lapses.

The Upalokayukta’s visit to the Nittur sewage treatment plant (STP) revealed a facility plagued by mismanagement despite a monthly maintenance expenditure exceeding Rs 3 lakh. Justice Veerappa expressed strong dissatisfaction with the pervasive foul odor, substandard treatment processes, and the discharge of inadequately treated water into the sea. He highlighted the discrepancy between the claimed six-stage treatment process and the black-colored effluent being released, deeming the situation “grave.” Consequently, he instructed officials to register a suo motu complaint and directed that a negligence case be filed against Keerthi Kumar, an official of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The STP, established in 2010 by the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), is slated for a Rs 30 crore upgrade. However, despite sanctioned funds, the project remains stalled, with municipal officials claiming only preliminary work has begun.

Further inspection of the Indrani River revealed severe pollution impacting residents. Indira, a resident, testified that well water, once used for bathing, is now unusable due to chemical contamination. The pollution has led to fish mortality, respiratory problems, and reliance on piped drinking water. Justice Veerappa, visibly concerned, warned against tolerating such negligence. His examination of the river’s estuary revealed overgrown bushes, accumulated waste, scattered garbage, and even animal carcasses. He immediately directed port and CRZ officials to undertake comprehensive cleaning and maintenance, also ordering a suo motu complaint for inaction regarding the discharge of polluted water.

At the new KSRTC bus stand in Bannanje, the Upalokayukta assessed the quality and hygiene of food and beverages sold in shops. He stressed the importance of cleanliness, quality food preparation, and clear price displays. He instructed district food safety authorities to conduct regular inspections and directed KSRTC officials to ensure timely waste disposal with proper bin lids. Justice Veerappa also mandated identity cards, timely wage payments, and insurance-based medical facilities for contract workers responsible for cleanliness. Furthermore, he called for the installation of QR codes for toilet usage payments and ordered a suo motu complaint concerning these matters.

Justice Veerappa’s inspection of the Udupi Taluk Office exposed deficiencies, alleged chit fund activities, and non-compliance with dress code norms, leading to the registration of suo motu complaints. At the Taluk Land Records Office, he found over 1,500 pending land measurement applications, causing hardship to the public. He directed the clearance of all pending applications within three months and specifically ordered the completion of a retired soldier’s land measurement, pending for seven years, within a week, along with a suo motu case for the delay. Deficiencies in work execution and the presence of private documents in personal bags at the Sub-Registrar’s office also prompted a case registration.

During a visit to the District Hospital, Justice Veerappa scrutinized the medicine distribution center, registration center, women’s ward, laboratory, blood bank, and administrative section. He instructed the dispatch of pending birth and death certificates and directed the Assistant Commissioner to conduct regular hospital inspections. Observing inadequate maintenance of the hospital canteen, he instructed authorities to initiate its closure.

Finally, a surprise visit to the City Municipal Council office led to the inspection of biometric attendance systems, past three years’ work details, vehicle maintenance, property tax collection, pending e-property applications, trade licenses, park maintenance, and encroachment of municipal land. Deficiencies uncovered resulted in the registration of complaints.

Throughout his Udupi visit, Justice Veerappa was accompanied by Karnataka Lokayukta Deputy Registrar (Inquiry-1) Aravind N.V., Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Lokayukta SP of Mangaluru Division B.P. Dinesh Kumar, Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak, Senior Civil Judge Manu Patel, Assistant Commissioner Rashmi, and officials from various departments. The Upalokayukta’s proactive inspections and firm directives signal a commitment to addressing negligence and ensuring accountability in public services and environmental protection within the Udupi district.