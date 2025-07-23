Upholding the Ethics of Journalism Leads to a Healthy Society: SP Hariram Shankar

Kundapur: Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar emphasized the critical role of journalistic ethics in fostering a healthy society, stating that the media, acting as the “eyes and ears of society,” holds the power to correct disorder through impartial and truthful reporting. He made these remarks at the Journalist Day celebration and directory release program organized by the Kundapur Taluk Working Journalists’ Association, held on Wednesday at the Koyakutty Hall of Bhandarkars’ College, Kundapur.

“A single report or photo published in newspapers or media can be powerful enough to correct disorder,” SP Shankar stated. “Hence, if the media presents the truth impartially and without vested interest, it significantly contributes to building a healthy society.” He further lauded the late IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, son of journalist Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty, as a role model for officers, emphasizing the media’s dual responsibility to promote positive practices and fearlessly expose shortcomings, acting as a bridge to deliver justice.

Anand C. Kundar, promoter of Geethananda Foundation, Kota, released the journalist directory and underscored the media’s role as a mirror to society. He urged journalists to cultivate analytical skills to discern and report both right and wrong. “When professional integrity and commitment are upheld, achieving the desired goals becomes possible, and the lives of journalists serve as the best example of this,” Kundar noted.

Dr. Rajendra Nayak, Principal of Manoor Government First Grade College, delivered the keynote lecture, highlighting the power of the pen. “Many times, the pen is mightier than the sword,” Dr. Nayak asserted, adding that journalists who transcend caste and religious barriers find protection in the very ethics of their profession.

The event was presided over by Nagaraj Rayappanmath, President of the Kundapur Taluk Working Journalists’ Association. Other dignitaries in attendance included Kundapur Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar, Dr. Shubhakara Acharya, Principal of Bhandarkars’ Degree College, Dr. G.M. Gond, Principal of PU College, Rajesh Shetty Alevur, President of the Udupi District Working Journalists’ Association, Nazeer Polya, General Secretary, Vinay Pais, Vice President, Rajesh K.C., Building Committee President, and Lokesh Acharya Tekkatte, Taluk Association Treasurer.

Senior journalists U.S. Shenoy and Dr. Uday Kumar Tallur were felicitated during the program for their contributions to the field. Ganesh Bijadi, Secretary of the Taluk Association, welcomed the attendees, Chandrashekhar Bijadi compered the event, and Vice President B. Raghavendra Pai proposed the vote of thanks.



