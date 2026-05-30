Urgent Appeal: 23-Year-Old Sufiyan Reported Missing from Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Konaje Police Station initiated an urgent investigation following the registration of a missing person report concerning Sufiyan, a 23-year-old resident of Moodoor. Sufiyan, son of Mr. Thameem, was last seen on May 16, 2026, when he departed for his workplace at a plywood factory in Mangaluru. His unexplained disappearance has prompted deep concern among his family and the wider community.

According to the official complaint filed with the authorities, Sufiyan maintained contact with his family on May 17, 2026, at approximately 11:00 AM. During this communication, he confirmed his safe arrival at his place of employment. However, shortly after this conversation, his mobile phone became incommunicado, rendering all subsequent attempts by his family and relatives to establish contact unsuccessful. Despite a comprehensive and exhaustive search conducted by his family and concerned individuals, Sufiyan’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

The gravity of the situation led to the formal registration of a missing person case at the Konaje Police Station, documented under Crime No. 59/2026. Law enforcement officials are actively pursuing all available leads to locate Sufiyan and ensure his safe return.

Detailed Description of the Missing Person:

To aid in the ongoing search efforts, the following detailed description of Sufiyan has been provided:

Name: Sufiyan

Father’s Name: Thameem

Age: 23 years

Native Place: Moodoor

Height: Approximately 5 feet 6 inches

Complexion: Dark

Build: Normal

Identification Mark: A distinctive burn mark is present on his right shoulder.

Education: Sufiyan has completed his education up to the 10th standard.

Clothing at the Time of Disappearance: He was last observed wearing a black T-shirt and blue pants.

Language Known: Kannada

The Konaje Police and Sufiyan’s family are making a fervent appeal to the public for any information that could lead to his discovery. Community cooperation is paramount in resolving such cases, and even the smallest detail could prove crucial in the investigation.

Contact Information for Information:

Anyone possessing information regarding the whereabouts of Sufiyan is urged to contact the following authorities without delay:

Mangaluru City Police Control Room: 0824-2220800

Konaje Police Station: 0824-2220536 / 9480802350

The family of Sufiyan remains hopeful for his swift and safe return and extends their gratitude for any assistance the public can provide during this distressing period.