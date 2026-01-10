US assesses embassy reopening amid Venezuela risks

Washington: The United States has begun an on-the-ground assessment in Caracas as it considers a possible reopening of its embassy in Venezuela, even as American officials continue to warn that the country’s security situation remains “fluid” and dangerous for US citizens.

“As President Trump said, we are making preparations to allow for a reopening should the President make that decision,” a senior State Department official said earlier, signalling that the administration is weighing next steps cautiously.

On Thursday, US diplomatic and security personnel travelled to the Venezuelan capital to begin that process.

“On January 9, US diplomatic and security personnel from the VAU, including Charge d’Affaires John T. McNamara, travelled to Caracas to conduct an initial assessment for a potential phased resumption of operations,” a US official said.

The assessment comes amid a fresh security warning issued by the US Embassy in Caracas, which urged US citizens not to travel to Venezuela and to exercise heightened caution if already there.

In a statement, the embassy said Venezuela remains under the highest US Travel Advisory classification due to “severe risks to Americans,” including wrongful detention, crime, civil unrest, and limited access to health care.

The embassy also noted that no commercial flights are currently operating in or out of Venezuela, further complicating travel and evacuation options for foreign nationals.

It also reiterated that the U.S. Department of State withdrew all diplomatic personnel from Caracas in March 2019 and suspended embassy operations, leaving all consular services — both routine and emergency — unavailable.

“The US government continues to be unable to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela,” the embassy said.

U.S. citizens currently in the country were advised to take precautions to ensure their safety, establish multiple communication methods with family and friends outside Venezuela, and enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrollment Program to receive security updates.

Those seeking assistance were told to contact the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia, which is responsible for Venezuela-related consular matters.

Since 2019, the US has not operated an embassy in Caracas when diplomatic staff were withdrawn amid a deepening political crisis and deteriorating security conditions.