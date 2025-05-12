US President’s mediation between India and Pakistan not appropriate: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Former Union Defence Minister and NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar, on Monday, asserted that the US President Donald Trump’s mediation between India and Pakistan is not appropriate citing that according to the Shimla Agreement, no third party can mediate in the dispute between the two countries.

“The Shimla Agreement was signed between Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the President of Pakistan, and Indira Gandhi, the Prime Minister of India. It had denied any third party intervention. According to the agreement, the two countries will settle their issues without any third party mediation. Why should anyone poke its nose?” he asked, reiterating his strong objection against the intervention of the US President and his unilateral announcement on X of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“This is the first time, an American authority has come forward publicly and made such an announcement. This is not right,” Pawar said.

Asked about the chorus for special session of Parliament against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the subsequent exchange of cross-border fire by India and Pakistan, the NCP-SP President said there is no objection in convening the special session of Parliament.

“But it is not possible to say how much information the government will give at this juncture. Many important details related to defence cannot be shared, so it has to be kept confidential. If a session is to be called, then convene it. Instead, a meeting of all party leaders should be called and information should be shared. Defence officers should be called who can give the information about the present situation (post ceasefire) and what India has done,” he remarked.

Pawar reminded the reporters about the PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 8 p.m. on Monday.

“You (press and media persons) listen and I will listen too, then we will talk. But, the information about the US intervention should be given,” he said.

Earlier, in his reaction after the announcement of ceasefire, Pawar added that India has never supported terrorism.

“Through ‘Operation Sindoor’, India has only taken strong and precise action against terrorist camps. There was no intention to attack any Pakistani military bases or civilians. The military action was imperative for the security of the country.”

“It is India’s responsibility to respond to the constant provocations from Pakistan with restraint and decisiveness. India has done so with the spirit of global peace. India has always been a supporter of peace and dialogue. If there are any developments in that direction, it is welcome,” the NCP-SP President said.

He also added, “However, it is also the collective duty of the international community to take strict steps against terrorism. Every step taken towards peace increases the strength of the collective fight against terrorism.”