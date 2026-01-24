US Rep Lofgren backs bill to curb anti-Sikh hate

Washington: Legislation to strengthen the federal response to anti-Sikh discrimination and hate crimes is gaining bipartisan momentum in the US House of Representatives, as Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren joins as a co-sponsor.

The Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act of 2025, known as H.R. 7100, now carries the support of Lofgren, a Democrat from California and vice chair of the American Sikh Congressional Caucus. Congressman Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey introduced the bill earlier this month.

“No religious community should ever feel afraid to worship in America,” Lofgren said. “Sikh Americans have faced increased discrimination and hate crimes, and it’s necessary for the Department of Justice to elevate its attention to this issue. I’m proud to represent a large Sikh community in San Jose, and I will do everything in my power to ensure the federal government combats anti-Sikh discrimination.”

Gottheimer said the legislation reflects concerns raised directly by Sikh families and community leaders. “After listening directly to Sikh families and community leaders in North Jersey, it is clear that Congress has to take decisive action,” he said. “The bipartisan Sikh American Anti-Discrimination Act will turn those conversations into action — strengthening how our federal government defines, tracks, and prevents anti-Sikh hate crimes so that every American can practice their faith freely and safely.”

If enacted, the proposed law would direct the Department of Justice to establish a Task Force on Anti-Sikh Discrimination, charged with creating a formal federal definition of anti-Sikh hate. This task force would also develop educational programs for schools, law enforcement agencies, and higher education institutions, while providing Congress with an annual report on hate crimes and discrimination targeting Sikh Americans.

Sponsors say that the task force, as outlined in the bill, would engage directly with Sikh communities and advocacy organizations to shape prevention strategies and enforcement efforts.

National Sikh organizations have voiced support for the legislation, including the Sikh Coalition, the Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund (SALDEF), and the American Sikh Caucus Committee. Supporters emphasise the importance of federal action to combat anti-Sikh discrimination and urge lawmakers to pass this critical bill, underscoring the need for immediate progress.