US sanctions Indian company over director’s alleged links to Iran’s missile, drone programmes

New York: The US sanctioned an Indian company, alleging it has links through one of its directors to Iran’s missile programme.

The Treasury Department listed the Chandigarh-based Farmlane Private Limited among 32 businesses and individuals sanctioned because of their alleged connections to a supply chain for Iran’s missile and drone programmes.

The Treasury Department did not directly accuse Farmlane of supplying material used for rocket propellants for missiles, but said that one of its directors was involved in the scheme that relied on Chinese suppliers.

It identified Marco Klinge, who is based in the United Arab Emirates, as the director of Farmlane.

According to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, he is a German citizen.

Under the sanctions, they will not be able to access US financial systems, and any assets in the US will be frozen.

The US invoked the reimposition of United Nations sanctions on Iran for the measures, Tommy Pigott, the State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, said.

The UN brought back the sanctions on September 27 because Iran violated the 2015 agreement against developing nuclear weapons.

Treasury Department’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley said, “At the direction of President (Donald) Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat”.

“The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system”, he added.

The Treasury Department said that those sanctioned were also from Germany, Ukraine, Turkiye, China, Hong Kong, and Iran, and they operated multiple procurement networks for Iran.