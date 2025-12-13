USCIS tightens photo rules for immigration documents

Washington: As part of its effort to strengthen national security and curb identity fraud, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday issued new policy guidance sharply limiting how old a photograph can be when used to produce immigration documents.

Under the updated guidance, which takes effect immediately, USCIS will only reuse a previously collected photograph if no more than 36 months have passed since the image was taken at a biometric services appointment or another approved process at the time an applicant files a form.

The change applies across immigration benefit requests, with specific exceptions that will always require a fresh photograph.

The new policy also eliminates the acceptance of self-submitted photographs. Going forward, only photos taken by USCIS or other authorized entities will be used for secure documents. The agency said this approach ensures that every image is “recent, accurate, and reliable,” a standard it considers essential for preventing fraud and identity theft.

In a statement, USCIS said robust screening and vetting processes are critical to protecting the security and integrity of the U.S. immigration system, and that prior flexibilities introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic had outlived their usefulness.

During that period, the agency reused previously collected photos to reduce in-person visits to application support centers, allowing images to be reused for extended periods even if an individual’s appearance had changed significantly.

According to the policy alert, the pandemic-era approach compromised USCIS’ ability to verify identities and properly screen foreign nationals. At one point, the agency said, the practice resulted in the issuance of secure documents where a photograph could be up to 22 years old by the time the document expired.

Following the formal end of COVID-19 flexibilities, USCIS had already tightened rules in September 2024, limiting photograph reuse to a maximum of 10 years for most applicants and imposing shorter limits for younger applicants.

The new guidance goes further by setting a uniform three-year standard and removing the need to calculate photo age against a document’s validity period.

USCIS said it will retain discretion to require a new photograph even within the three-year window if circumstances warrant, underscoring that reuse is no longer automatic. The agency also made clear that self-submitted images will not be used or reused under any circumstances.

Certain high-impact immigration forms will require a new photograph regardless of when the applicant’s last image was taken. These include Form I-90, Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card; Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status; Form N-400, Application for Naturalization; and Form N-600, Application for Certificate of Citizenship. For these applications, USCIS will collect new biometrics, including a fresh photograph.

The new photograph policy reflects a broader shift toward tightening procedural safeguards as in-person services and biometric collection return to pre-pandemic norms.