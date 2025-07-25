Uzbek, Russian presidents hold telephone conversation

Tashkent: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed various topical issues in a telephone conversation on Thursday, the Uzbek president’s press service said.

During the telephone conversation, “President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity, and success in his public activities,” said the press service in a statement.

The issues the two leaders discussed included the development and strengthening of the Uzbek-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance in the context of the practical implementation of agreements at the highest level, the statement said.

The statement noted that particular attention was paid to maintaining the growth dynamics of mutual trade turnover, promoting cooperation projects between leading enterprises and companies in industry, energy, agriculture, and other priority areas, and expanding productive cooperation between the regions of the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the conversation, the two leaders expressed satisfaction about the ongoing active cultural and humanitarian exchanges between the two countries.

In a similar phone call, earlier on July 8, Mirziyoyev and Putin held another telephone conversation on expanding trade and economic cooperation, the press service of the Uzbek president said in a statement.

Both leaders discussed such issues as strengthening Uzbek-Russian relations within their comprehensive strategic partnership, the press service said.

They also paid special attention to the practical implementation of the agreements at the highest level, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, it added.

The leaders attached importance to continuing coordination and practical interdepartmental cooperation, so as to increase trade turnover, promote industrial cooperation projects in priority sectors, create more productive contacts at the regional level, and enhance cultural, humanitarian and educational exchanges, the statement said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on their international agendas and reviewed their schedules of upcoming events.