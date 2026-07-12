V-P Radhakrishnan unveils statue of reformer, freedom fighter Mannathu Padmanabhan

New Delhi: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Sunday unveiled the statue of social reformer and freedom fighter Mannathu Padmanabhan and inaugurated the Mannam Smrithi Mandapam at the Mannam International Centre, Dwarka, organised by the Nair Service Society, Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President described the occasion as a historic celebration of the enduring legacy of one of modern India’s greatest social reformers and nation-builders.

Congratulating the Nair Service Society (NSS), Delhi, for realising its long-cherished vision of establishing the Mannam Smrithi Mandapam, he said the memorial is not merely a structure but “the consecration of an enduring legacy” and a living tribute to a visionary whose ideals of social justice, equality and national service transcend caste, region and religion.

Recalling the life and contributions of Mannathu Padmanabhan, Radhakrishnan said that the eminent social reformer, freedom fighter and founder of the Nair Service Society dedicated his life to the upliftment of society through education, social reform, self-reliance and community service.

Describing Mannathu Padmanabhan as a true leader of community renaissance, the Vice President said that his vision extended far beyond sectional interests.

“He believed that every human being deserved equal dignity and equal opportunity. His life’s work reminds us that genuine social progress is possible only when justice, compassion and inclusiveness become the guiding principles of society,” he remarked.

Radhakrishnan said that the remarkable growth of the Nair Service Society itself bears testimony to the extraordinary dedication and determination of its founder. He noted that Mannathu Padmanabhan firmly believed that great institutions were built not by great wealth but by great commitment.

Recalling how he accepted even humble contributions from ordinary households to establish educational and social institutions, the Vice President said these collective efforts transformed the lives of generations.

Radhakrishnan expressed happiness that the ideals of Mannathu Padmanabhan have spread far beyond Kerala.

He particularly appreciated the vibrant work undertaken by NSS Delhi in preserving Kerala’s rich cultural heritage through Kalaripayattu, Kathakali and Mohiniyattam, while simultaneously promoting modern education and social service.

He also congratulated NSS Delhi for its impressive growth into an organisation with 25 branches across Delhi-NCR and nearly 25,000 members.

Reflecting on the significance of monuments, Radhakrishnan said, “Monuments are much more than carvings in stone; they are carvings made in the collective conscience of society. Their true purpose goes much beyond celebrating the past; they are an inspiration for the future.”

Calling upon citizens to emulate the values of the great social reformer, the Vice President said, “The greatest tribute we can pay to Mannathu Padmanabhan is by carrying forward his mission of building a society rooted in equality, education, compassion, service and national unity.”

During the occasion, the Vice President also planted a sapling at the Mannam International Centre, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, as part of the nationwide ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign promoting environmental conservation.