Vadodara readies for next month’s Rath Yatra

Vadodara: Vadodara is gearing up for the annual Rath Yatra to be organised by the ISKCON temple on July 7 during the auspicious occasion of Ashadi Bija Parva.

As part of the preparations for the event, which attracts lakhs of devotees each year, the city’s top police officers, including the Commissioner, DCP, and ACP, on Saturday visited the ISKCON temple to discuss the security measures after offering prayers to Lord Jagannath.

The ISKCON temple also hosts several religious activities leading up to the event, including Jalabhishek, Mahabhog, and Aarti Puja, scheduled for June 22.

The temple will then close for final preparations and reopen on July 7 for the Rath Yatra.

“The meeting which Mahant Nityananda Maharaj also attended focused on the logistics and safety aspects of the Rath Yatra. With the event drawing closer, the city’s law enforcement agencies are making special arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festivities.” sources said.

Affirming that detailed planning for the Rath Yatra is underway, Commissioner Narasimha Komar said, “We have received God’s blessings and are now focused on finalising the arrangements. More details will be shared as we approach the festival day.”