Brunei to host ASEAN cybersecurity meeting

London: The Legislative Council of Brunei is set to host the 15th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Caucus Meeting on June 11-12, official media reported on Saturday.

As the host of the meeting, Brunei will focus on the thematic topic “Strengthening ASEAN Cyber Resilience through Parliamentary Cooperation: Towards a Future of Safe and Vibrant Digital Economy,” according to Pelita Brunei, Xinhua news agency reported.

The media outlet reported that cybersecurity is essential to ensuring the safety of data and infrastructure from cyber threats, and the meeting aims to support ASEAN’s commitment to developing the digital economy throughout the region by 2025, supporting the development of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement.

Brunei’s national cyber security agency, the Cyber Security Brunei, was formed in 2020 and operates under the Ministry of Transport and Infocommunications.