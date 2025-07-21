Veteran Lensman Yajna’s Works Evoke Nostalgia at Retrospective Photography Exhibition

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in collaboration with Art Kanara Trust, inaugurated a week-long retrospective photography exhibition titled “MANGALORE, BACK THEN…Through the Eyes of YAJNA” at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, on Saturday, July 19. The opening ceremony featured V. U. George as the chief guest.

The exhibition presents a unique window into the urban and rural landscapes of Mangalore as they existed between the 1970s and 2000s. These moments were meticulously captured by veteran photojournalist Yajneshwara Acharya, affectionately known as Yajna. A highly respected figure in the region’s visual chronicles, Yajna’s black-and-white photographs resonate with a painterly quality, encapsulating both quotidian scenes and pivotal events that chronicle the transformation of Tulunadu across the decades.

Nemiraj Shetty, Co-convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, commenced the proceedings with a welcome address. He contextualized the exhibition as an integral part of the Mangalore Art and Archival Project, an initiative spearheaded by Art Kanara Trust. This project is dedicated to the preservation and presentation of rare archival images that document the Tulunadu region.

Chief guest V. U. George delivered the inaugural address, drawing upon his extensive professional relationship with Yajna spanning five decades. “My association with Yajna extends over five decades. He distinguishes himself not only as a leading photojournalist but also as an artist whose photographs possess an emotional resonance, breathing life into static frames. I have yet to encounter another photographer endowed with such an exceptional gift,” he remarked.

Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, provided insights into the project’s inception. “We recognized the importance of documenting these rare images from Yajna’s archives. Crucially, Yajna expressed a strong desire to revisit the original locations and capture them anew. To facilitate this, two young photographers were invited to accompany him, allowing them to observe a veteran at work and to carry forward his visual legacy,” he explained.

In addition to Yajna’s archival works, the exhibition showcases images from a recent photographic journey undertaken by Yajna in collaboration with architect-photographer Murali Abbemane and writer-photographer Deekshith R. Pai. Their combined efforts engender a compelling visual dialogue between the past and the present, offering a comparative perspective on the region’s evolution.

Yajna conveyed his gratitude to the organizers during the event. “I extend my sincere thanks to the INTACH team for realizing this project. I possess sufficient material to curate an additional four exhibitions, each exploring distinct themes. It is deeply gratifying to witness people engaging with these photographs and discovering a personal connection,” he stated.

The exhibition is open to the public until Saturday, July 26, and is accessible from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh. The event offers a valuable opportunity to engage with the region’s history and the artistic vision of a celebrated photographer.