Veterinarian killed in hippopotamus attack in zoo, K’taka govt orders probe

Shivamogga: A 27-year-old veterinarian died after being attacked by a hippopotamus at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari in Shivamogga on Friday, during treatment in the zoo hospital.

Dubbing the incident as ‘unfortunate’, State Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre ordered a high-level probe.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Sameeksha Reddy, a native of Bengaluru, who had recently been appointed as a veterinary officer at the safari and was undergoing training.

According to officials, Dr Sameeksha went to the zoo hospital around 10.30 p.m. to treat a Sun Conure, a bird. Later, at approximately 11.45 p.m., she entered the enclosure to check the body temperature of a pregnant hippopotamus using a thermal camera. During the process, the animal suddenly attacked her, causing severe injuries.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Shivamogga, where she underwent surgery. However, she succumbed to her injuries at around 6.30 a.m.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre termed the incident unfortunate and expressed condolences. He stated that every life is precious and assured that the government would stand by the bereaved family.

The minister has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. A team comprising senior veterinarians and forest officials will investigate the circumstances leading to the attack, including any possible safety lapses. The team has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

He also instructed authorities to strictly implement standard operating procedures for handling and treating wild animals across all zoos in the state, emphasising the need for heightened caution by staff while dealing with wildlife.

Officials have been directed to ensure immediate disbursal of compensation to the victim’s family as per existing norms.

It can be recalled that on February 13, a leopard attacked a caretaker at the Bannerghatta Biological Park in the morning, leaving him seriously injured.

The Bannerghatta Biological Park is located on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, and a large number of people visit it. The victim, identified as Shantappa, was reportedly carrying out cleaning work inside the leopard’s enclosure when the incident occurred at around 8.30 a.m.

According to preliminary information, the leopard had been fed chicken and mutton on Thursday night as part of its regular diet. As per standard procedure, the animals are shifted to a separate enclosure in the morning to facilitate cleaning of their cages. After the cleaning work is completed, the animals are returned to their usual enclosures.

However, officials said that despite being shifted to another cage, the leopard managed to sneak through a narrow gap and attacked Shantappa during the cleaning process. Shantappa sustained serious injuries to his neck, face and chest in the attack. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Jigani, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Recent incidents at Bannerghatta Biological Park involved leopards attacking tourist buses, injuring a 56-year-old Chennai woman in November 2025 and a 13-year-old boy in August 2025, when the big cats clawed them through open windows or mesh, leading to the temporary suspension of non-AC safaris for safety reviews, reinforcing mesh, and stricter rules for following instructions to prevent future incidents.