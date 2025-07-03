VHP Alleges Organized Cow Mafia Behind Kunjalu Cow Slaughter, Demands High-Level Investigation

Udupi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent cow slaughter incident in Kunjalu, Brahmavar, where a cow was slaughtered and its remains discovered on a public road. At a press conference held in Udupi on Thursday, VHP State Secretary Sharan Pumpwell asserted that the incident was not an isolated act but the result of a well-organized cow mafia racket aiming to incite unrest and undermine Hindu sentiments.

Pumpwell stated that the arrest of six local Hindus in connection with the crime should not be considered the full extent of the matter. He expressed strong suspicion that “Islamic communal elements” are exploiting local individuals for financial gain and to deliberately provoke Hindu sentiments, with the ultimate objective of destabilizing the district.

“This is not simply the act of six individuals,” Pumpwell declared. “There is a systematic cow mafia racket behind it. Islamic communal elements are finding new ways to use Hindus for anti-Hindu and anti-national activities. They are using new tactics.”

The VHP is demanding a high-level investigation into the incident, pressing for answers regarding the identities of those orchestrating and supporting the alleged cow mafia. Pumpwell specifically urged the Udupi district police superintendent to disclose the destination of the slaughtered cow’s meat, implying a wider network of illegal operations.

Pumpwell further drew a parallel to the Suhas Shetty murder case, alleging that the now-banned PFI organization had previously manipulated two innocent Hindu youths from Kalasa. He expressed concern over what he described as a recurring pattern of Hindus being implicated in such incidents across the country.

The press conference also addressed the case involving the son of a BJP leader in Puttur, which involves allegations of love, sex, and betrayal. Pumpwell stated that the VHP is committed to ensuring justice for the young woman involved. “The young woman should not have been wronged,” he said. He noted that the VHP had received complaints related to the case and had initially advised the families to resolve the matter privately. However, given the widespread public attention, the VHP is now prepared to support the woman and her mother in their pursuit of justice. “We will stand with the mother to secure justice for the young woman and will carefully consider and decide on the appropriate course of action,” Pumpwell affirmed.

The press conference was attended by Goraksha leader Sunil K R, Udupi District VHP General Secretary Dinesh Mendon, and other VHP officials. The VHP’s firm stance underscores the sensitivity surrounding cow slaughter in the region and the organization’s determination to address what they perceive as a deliberate attempt to disrupt communal harmony. The organization’s call for a high-level investigation is expected to increase pressure on local law enforcement to thoroughly investigate the Kunjalu incident and address the VHP’s concerns regarding a potential organized cow mafia.



