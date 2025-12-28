Vice President Radhakrishnan to begin Kerala, Tamil Nadu visit tomorrow

New Delhi: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will be on a two-day visit to Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu starting Monday, an official said.

On December 29, the Vice President will attend a civic reception, unveil the statue of Mahakavi Bharathiar, and launch a housing project under the Smart City Mission in Puducherry.

He will also participate as the Chief Guest at the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University, Puducherry.

Later the same day, the Vice President will travel to Kerala and attend the Trivandrum Fest 2025.

On December 30, Radhakrishnan will participate in the 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at Varkala, Kerala.

He will also inaugurate the public meeting at the conclusion of the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram.

Later the same day, the Vice President will participate as the Chief Guest at the valedictory ceremony of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam 4.0 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, addressing a national conclave on Artificial Intelligence, Radhakrishnan said India has the talent, vision and values to not only adopt Artificial Intelligence responsibly but also lead the world in shaping its future.

He underlined that AI must always serve humanity and be guided by strong ethical principles.

“India has emerged among the leading nations in Artificial Intelligence,” the Vice President said.

He was speaking at the Flagship National Conclave on ‘AI Evolution – The Mahakumbh of AI’, organised by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Outlook magazine at Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a technology of the future, but a reality of the present, already influencing areas such as healthcare, climate studies, governance, education, finance and national security,” he said.

He cautioned against fear and pessimism around new technologies, noting that similar concerns were raised when computers were first introduced.

“Over time, computers transformed the world and created new opportunities,” he said, adding that every technological change brings both benefits and challenges.

“The key lies in using technology in a positive and constructive way,” the Vice-President explained.

Highlighting India’s growing strength in Artificial Intelligence, the Vice-President said the country has emerged as one of the leading nations in this field.