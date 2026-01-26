Vijay Kumar Kairangala elected President of Tulu Koota Kuwait

Kuwait: The 26th Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Tulu Koota Kuwait (TKK) was held on Friday, January 16, 2026, at the Indian School of Excellence, Salmiya.

The president, Mr. Shankar Shetty, the advisors – Mr. Ramesh Shekar Bhandary, Mr Sanath Kumar Shetty, and Mr. Abdul Razak Nitte along with the management committee membersmarked the auspicious beginning of the program by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Vice President, Mr. Roshan Quadras wholeheartedly welcomed the members of the association to the 26th Annual General Meeting and congratulated everyone on the successful journeyof TKK. He requested all the members to support the philanthropic work of TKK.

At the meeting, General Secretary, Mr. JagadeshwaraShanbogue submitted the Annual Report for 2025, which reflected the accomplishments of the Koota throughout the year.TKK silver Jubilee memorial scholarship fund, which encourages the education of students studying in government schools in Coastal Karnataka, was highly appreciated by everyone. The audited annual financial report for the year 2025 was presented by Treasurer Mr. Steven Misquith. Both reportswere approved at the meeting with applause from the attendingmembers.

Tulu Koota Kuwait expressed its sincere gratitude to its event sponsors – Al Mulla Exchange Kuwait, Badr Medical Center, TVS Hyder Group, Al Ahlia Insurance Company Limited and Burhan Technolgy Company

During this time, TKK also honored its members and kids with mementos for their outstanding performance and achievement. The recipients were Ms. Sanvi Shivananda -represented National Level Athletic Meet, held at Varanasi, India. Mr. Shaurya Shivananda – represented National Level Volleyball tournament, held at Uttar Pradesh, India. Mr. Aniketh Shetty – for receiving gold medals at ICN, UAE and for being Men’s fitness Pro qualifier. Ms. Patricia Lilly Pinto – for her nomination for Dr Abdul Kalam Pearl of the School Award. Ms. Monisha Amin – Selected for Indian Dodgeball team for Asian Dodgeball Championship to be held in Malaysia. we wish her good luck. Ms. Shayma Abdul Razak – First prize in Hindi Quiz Competition held in Indian Embassy Kuwait. Serena Lynn Misquith, Ms. Eidel D’Souza and Ms. Kaelyn Pinto participated in National Basketball Championship held in Mahendargarh, Haryana, India. Mr. Brendon Crasta – National Football Championship held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. Ms. Shrika Shammiraj Rai – Third place, CBSC Kuwait Cluster Swimming Tournament. Ms. Saanidhya Sanath Shetty – 3rd Place CBSC Kuwait Cluster Athletic – Relay & Swimming Tournament. Mr. Yash Yadunath Alva – First Prize in SJCL Debate 2025, 2nd Best Judge- BITS Goa Debate.

Committee members who supported to Tulu Parba 2025 by reaching out to individuals, advertisers, and sponsors to support the events of Tulu Koota during the year, were awarded during the AGM.

The cultural program that followed featured participation from members of the association of all age groups, making the evening more vibrant and melodious. This included YakshaganaDance by Advik Nayak & Nidhi Devadiga, Songs by Mr. Suresh Salian, Mr. Sharif Kairangala, Mr. Kishore and Mr. Govind Belchada, and group dance by Sparkling stars choreographed by Ms. Rita Pinto. The event was efficiently hosted by Mr. Manoj Shetty.

Thereafter, the Managing Committee concluded their tenure, and Returning Officer Mr. Vishwanath Shetty efficiently introduced the unanimously elected new management committee members.

The elected members of the new managing committee are:

President – Mr. Vijay Kumar Kairangala,

Vice President – Mr. Roshan Prashanth Quadras,

General Secretary – Mr. Srinath Parbhu,

Joint Secretary – Mr. Vijay Wilson Albuquerque,

Treasurer – Mr. Dinesh Ram Bannanje,

Internal Auditor – Mrs. Amelia Dsouza,

Cultural Secretary – Mr. Ronald Dsouza,

Sports Secretary – Mr. Ganesh Hegde,

Public Relations Officer – Mrs. Sharon Gonsalves,

Welfare Officer – Mr. Hussain Bava.

The newly elected managing committee members in their introduction speech thanked Tulu Koota Kuwait for the great opportunity to serve this prestigious association. They assured their utmost professionalism, commitment, and teamwork for all the activities of TKK.

The newly elected President, Mr. Vijay Kumar Kairangala in his speech expressed his gratitude for electing him for the lead role of TKK. As Tulu Koota Kuwait steps into the 27th year of inception, he assured of dynamic teamwork with innovative ideas, strategic thinking, and hard work to enhance the credibility and visibility of Tulu Koota Kuwait through greater welfare and charity projects for the benefit of Tuluvas. He also thanked past outgoing President and management committee for their selfless work taking TKK to greater heights All The advisors and members of TKK congratulated the new President and the managing committee for the year 2026.

The entire program was well coordinated with the technical coordination by Mr. Aravind Bhandary. Joint Secretary, Mr. Vijay Wilson Albuquerque, thanked everyone for their efforts and support in making the event a successful in his Vote of Thanks. He expressed gratitude to Shangri-La Caterers for the dinner, Wave Events and Rentals for the lighting and sound, Mr. Alban D’Souza for capturing the event through Photography.



