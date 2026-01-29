Vijay slams DMK govt over ‘collapse of law and order’ in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has launched a scathing attack on the DMK government, alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded post on his X page, the TVK leader said the steady rise in crimes across the State is clear evidence of administrative failure, adding that even the capital city Chennai has been rocked by a disturbing series of violent incidents, particularly crimes against women.

Vijay said Tamil Nadu is in shock over a string of horrific crimes reported in recent days. He referred to the brutal murder of a migrant worker from Bihar, who was employed as a security guard in the Adyar area of Chennai, along with his wife and child. He also cited the sexual assault of a young woman working at the canteen of a government college in Nandanam. Describing these incidents as “deeply shocking and painful,” Vijay said they deserve the strongest possible condemnation.

According to him, the prevailing atmosphere in Tamil Nadu has made ordinary citizens feel unsafe. He alleged that the present “deceptive DMK government” has failed not only the people of the State but also those who migrate to Tamil Nadu in search of livelihood. “Neither residents nor migrant workers are secure anymore,” he said.

Vijay accused the ruling establishment of focusing solely on corruption and self-enrichment, while neglecting its core responsibility of maintaining law and order. He said the government has shown little seriousness in preventing crimes against women and children, which, he claimed, is why incidents of sexual violence are increasingly being reported even from educational institutions.

He further alleged that instead of ensuring swift and stringent punishment for offenders, the government has adopted a “soft and indifferent approach.” This, he warned, is emboldening anti-social elements and encouraging them to commit more heinous crimes. Public perception, Vijay said, is that the administration lacks the will to act decisively against criminals.

Calling for immediate action, Vijay demanded that those involved in such crimes be punished without delay. He also took aim at Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, accusing him of repeatedly claiming—without conscience—that Tamil Nadu remains a safe State for women and that the government is beyond reproach.

Stating that the Chief Minister’s “days in power are numbered,” Vijay urged him to at least take urgent steps to safeguard law and order in the remaining days of his tenure.

He concluded by asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu are ready to put an end to what he called a hollow, publicity-driven model of governance that offers no real protection to its citizens.