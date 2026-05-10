Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM today; Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay will take the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.​

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will administer the oath of office to him.​

Several senior national and regional political leaders, film personalities and party workers are expected to attend the ceremony.​

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Chennai to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The development comes after the TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, secured the support of multiple parties to cross the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.​

Though TVK fell short of a simple majority on its own, the Indian National Congress soon after the election results extended support to Vijay.​

The Communist parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, and Indian Union Muslim League also announced unconditional support to the Vijay-led formation.​

With backing from alliance partners and supporting parties, the TVK-led bloc has secured the support of 120 Members of the Legislative Assembly, comfortably crossing the 118-member majority mark required to form the government in Tamil Nadu.​

Governor Arlekar formally invited Vijay to form the government after the alliance partners submitted letters of support to the Raj Bhavan.​

Vijay is expected to take the oath along with a few members of his Cabinet, while the full ministry is likely to be expanded later.​

Political observers view Vijay’s rise as one of the most significant political developments in Tamil Nadu in recent years, with the actor-turned-politician set to begin his first term as Chief Minister amid heightened public and political interest across the state.​



