Vijayapura warehouse tragedy: Three bodies recovered



Vijayapura: Authorities on Tuesday recovered the bodies of three migrant workers who were trapped under a maize bagging machine that collapsed at the Rajguru Foods Godown in Karnataka’s Vijayapura city.

The incident occurred on Monday evening. The three victims, migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were among more than 12 workers caught under the large maize bagging machine when it collapsed suddenly.

Rescue operations have been ongoing since Monday evening, being conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire Force and Emergency Services authorities.

Four cranes and JCBs were being used in the effort to rescue the trapped workers, with attempts to rescue four more workers still trapped under the machine.

Authorities have said that the chance of their survival was minimal. Three workers were successfully rescued and moved to the hospital. A 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been dispatched from Pune to assist in the rescue operations.

Minister for Industries and Vijayapura district in-charge minister M.B. Patil visited the site on Monday night. He described it as a significant tragedy, with workers from other states being the victims.

Patil emphasized that the priority was the ongoing rescue operation and providing appropriate compensation to the families of the victims.

The bodies will be recovered and sent to their respective homes in coordination with the respective district commissioners, he said. The warehouse employed more than 150 workers, with the majority hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.



