Vijay’s TVK to launch TN election campaign with grand conference in February

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to formally roll out the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with an ambitious schedule of mass political events beginning in February.

Party sources said the campaign launch will feature a grand state-level conference along with three major public meetings to be held across different regions of Tamil Nadu, all of which will be addressed by Vijay.

According to sources familiar with the planning, the party leadership has also kept a contingency plan ready. If the proposed grand conference does not materialise due to logistical constraints or strategic considerations, TVK will instead organise five large-scale public meetings across five regions of the state.

Vijay is likely to personally attend and address all these meetings, underscoring his central role in energising the party cadre and reaching out to voters. The campaign blueprint was reportedly finalised during a recent meeting between TVK’s chief coordinator, K.A. Sengottaiyan and members of the party’s election campaign committee. The discussions focused on region-wise mobilisation, messaging, and ground-level challenges faced by the party as it expands its organisational presence.

During the meeting, several district secretaries flagged difficulties in securing official permission even for small gatherings and in distributing pamphlets.

Sources said Sengottaiyan advised them to take up the matter with senior district officials and, if necessary, escalate the issue to state-level party functionaries so that it could be highlighted politically.

The leadership, sources added, is keen to ensure that organisational hurdles do not slow down the party’s outreach efforts in the run-up to the polls. In addition to the campaign launch, TVK has decided to mark its second anniversary with a formal celebration at the party’s Panaiyur office in Chennai.

Vijay is likely to participate in the event and address party functionaries, a move seen as part of efforts to consolidate the cadre ahead of the election year.

Meanwhile, TVK Deputy General Secretary C.T. Nirmal Kumar took a swipe at the AIADMK. In a statement, he said that the real political contest in the state was between the DMK and TVK. “AIADMK, which is supposed to oppose the DMK, is instead targeting us without reason. We are not concerned about those who are not in the field,” he said. With these planned events, TVK appears set to shift into full campaign mode, positioning itself as a key challenger in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape ahead of 2026.