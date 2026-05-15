Four Discalced Carmelites Ordained Priests at Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte

Mangaluru: Four Discalced Carmelite deacons were ordained to the priesthood on May 14 at the Infant Jesus Shrine by Peter Paul Saldanha.

The newly ordained priests are Rev. Fr. Alwyn D’Souza, Rev. Fr. Loy Jackson Crasta, Rev. Fr. Elston Monteiro, and Rev. Fr. Hilary Rodrigues.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha reminded the newly ordained priests that priesthood is a call to imitate Jesus Christ, the Lamb who sacrificed Himself for the salvation of humanity. He emphasized that a priest is called not only to be a minister but also “priest and victim,” offering his life sacrificially in service of God’s people.

Citing the example of Padre Pio, the Bishop stressed that a priest must remain close to the people entrusted to him. Quoting the saint, he said: “For you I am a priest; with you I am a brother.” He further noted that the priest stands as a victim at the altar in self-offering and as a compassionate judge in the confessional, ministering with mercy, humility, and zeal for souls.

Addressing the newly ordained Carmelite priests, the Bishop invited them to imbibe the spirit of Prophet Elijah, the inspiration of the Carmelite Order, who zealously proclaimed: “I am filled with zeal for the glory of God.”

The Bishop also appreciated the Discalced Carmelites for their dedicated service to the Diocese and the wider Church, particularly commending their innovative and creative approaches in evangelization and their pioneering use of modern means to reach people spiritually.

Rev. Fr. Alwyn D’Souza hails from St Thomas Church and is the son of Anthony D’Souza and Alice D’Souza. He has an elder brother.

Rev. Fr. Elston Monteiro belongs to Holy Cross Church and is the son of Elias and Lilly Monteiro. He is the youngest among three sons.

Rev. Fr. Loy Jackson Crasta, belonging to Infant Mary Church, is the first priest from the parish. He is the youngest son of Marcel and Lucy Crasta.

Rev. Fr. Hilary Rodrigues hails from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church in the Diocese of Karwar. He is the son of the late Bodthol Rodrigues and Rosy Rodrigues and the youngest among two sons.

The solemn ordination ceremony was attended by around 130 priests, religious sisters, family members, and faithful from various places.

Rev. Fr. John Francis Sequeira, the newly elected Provincial Superior of the Karnataka-Goa Province of the Discalced Carmelites, thanked the Bishop for ordaining the new priests and expressed gratitude to the parents for generously offering their sons in service to the Church through the Carmelite Order.

Meanwhile, two other Carmelite deacons were ordained in their native parishes. Rev. Fr. Ruban K.V. was ordained on May 10 by Henry D’Souza in his hometown parish. Fr. Ruban, son of the late Varghese K.A. and Arpuda Mary from Siddapur, completed his theological studies at Teresianum, Rome, and will return to Rome for pastoral ministry.

On May 11, Bishop Henry D’Souza ordained Rev. Fr. Stin George in his native parish at Suntikoppa in the Diocese of Mysuru. Fr. Stin is the son of Robert M.G. and the late Josephine Rodrigues and the youngest among two children.

A felicitation programme followed the ordination ceremony, during which the newly ordained priests, along with their parents and families, were honoured and congratulated.

The programme was compered by Rev. Fr. Pritesh Crasta, while Rev. Fr. Stifan Perera, Director of the Infant Jesus Shrine, proposed the vote of thanks. Among those present were Rev. Fr. Joseph Silvestre D’Souza, former Provincial Superior; Rev. Fr. Rajesh Rosario, Rector of St Joseph’s Seminary; Rev. Fr. Naveen Pinto, Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Mangalore; and the parish priests of the newly ordained priests.



