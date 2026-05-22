Virat Karrna-starrer Nagabandham’s post production work progressing at brisk pace: Sources

Hyderabad: If sources in the industry are to be believed, several leading firms in the VFX industry are working round-the-clock to deliver world class visuals in director Abhishek Nama’s much-awaited mythological action drama ‘Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure’, featuring actor Virat Karrna in the lead.

With just 43 days remaining for the film’s release, sources point out that post-production and VFX works are currently progressing at full speed. They claim multiple leading studios are working round-the-clock to deliver breathtaking visuals and immersive cinematic moments. From ancient temples and mystical worlds to large-scale war episodes and divine elements, the film is being crafted with cutting-edge visual effects aimed at delivering a global cinematic experience.

The high-octane action sequences in the film have been choreographed by internationally acclaimed action director Vlad Rimburg, known for designing visually spectacular and technically intense stunt sequences. Sources reveal that the film includes massive tribal fights, sea combat episodes, underwater action, and never-before-seen adventure set pieces crafted on a huge scale.

Industry insiders are already calling ‘Nagabandham’ one of the biggest visual spectacles to emerge from Indian cinema in recent years.

A poster from the film, which the makers unvieled recently, has triggered huge excitement. Drenched in rain and shadow, Virat Karrna wears a cold, unyielding expression, highlighted by the faint firelight behind him in this poster. A venomous cobra coils around his arm, its hood raised as if guarding him, while his other hand grips an ancient, weathered dagger. Flames, chaos, and lightning erupt in the background, heightening the sense of impending doom. The striking visual captures the film’s raw scale, cinematic grandeur, and adrenaline-charged action blocks, promising a fully immersive theatrical experience.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on July 3 this year, is a dream project of director Abhishek Nama. It features actresses Iswarya Menon and Nabha Natesh as the female leads. The movie also features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music. The film’s dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film.

‘Nagabandham’ is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline “The Secret Treasure.”