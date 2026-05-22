Olivia Rodrigo: ‘The Cure’ is the thesis statement of ‘You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl so in Love’

Mumbai: Singer-actress Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her new track “The Cure,” which she said “means so much” and called the song the emotional core of her album, “You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl so in Love.”

Sharing her excitement with fans, the Grammy-winning star took to Instagram and described it as the “thesis statement” that made the entire album finally click into place.

Rodrigo posted a few glimpses from the song and captioned: “THE CURE SONG AND VIDEO IS OUT NOW!!!!! This song means so much to me and I’m so so so happy that it’s out in the world!”

She also thanked producer Dan Nigro for helping bring the track to life, while praising directors Bead Lizard and Cat Solen for crafting the song’s “brilliant” and imaginative music video.

Rodrigo added: “Shout out to @dan_nigro for making it with me and being the best producer/songwriter in the game. thank u @bead.lizard and @catsolen for creating this brilliant, imaginative music video that I adore.”

“This song is the thesis statement of you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and it made the whole album click for me. I hope you enjoy it xoxoxox.”

Rodrigo began her career as a child, appearing in commercials and the direct-to-video film An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success.

She rose to prominence with her leading roles in the series Bizaardvark and the series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Rodrigo shifted her focus to music with the release her debut studio album, Sour in 2021. It spawned her first two US Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles, “Drivers License” and “Good 4 U”.

The documentary Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U followed in 2022. In 2023, she released her second studio album, Guts, which was supported by her third US number-one single, “Vampire”. Her upcoming third studio album, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.

Rodrigo has been feted with three Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and seven Billboard Music Awards.