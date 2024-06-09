‘Virat ke jute barabar bhi nahi hai’: Ex- spinner Kaneria’s scathing attack on Babar ahead of IND-PAK match

New Delhi: India and Pakistan are two countries bound not just by their geographical locations but also by years of cricketing history between the two playing-rivals

Many debates ring out on who is the better batsman between ex- India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Now, forrmer Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria weighed in on who he thinks is the better player ahead of the much anticipated T20 World Cup encounter between the two sides.

“As soon as Babar Azam scored a hundred the next day you’ll see comparisons with Virat Kohli. Virat k jute k barabar bhi nahi hai,” Kaneria told IANS ahead of the India-Pakistan match.

“USA Bowlers had him stuck, he was unable to play the bowlers. As soon as he reached 40 odd runs he got out. He should have stayed and won the game. Pakistan should have won the game one sided,” he added.

Pakistan’s tournament opener ended in a shocking defeat as they lost to the co- hosts USA in a thriller which ended in a super over.

A poor display by Pakistan in all aspects of the game which also saw one of their experienced bowler, Mohd Amir being hit for 18 runs in the super over, including 7 extras.

“India will beat them badly. They are not capable of beating India. Whenever Pakistan come to the World Cup they keep praising their bowling and say that their bowling will win them the game but that was the reason they lost the first game,” predicted Kaneria whilst speaking on the upcoming game.