Vitla Pindi Celebrated with Enthusiasm at Udupi’s Sri Krishna Math

Udupi: The Sri Krishna Leelotsava, more popularly known as Vitla Pindi, was observed with significant enthusiasm at the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi on Monday, September 15. The festivities, which unfolded on Car Street, drew a large assembly of devotees eager to partake in the annual celebration following Sri Krishna Janmashtami. The event commenced at 3:00 p.m. and continued until 5:30 p.m.

The central event of Vitla Pindi involved the symbolic breaking of pots. These pots, suspended high above the street, were filled with milk, saffron, and curds, representing recreations of the childhood pastimes of Lord Sri Krishna. Participants, often men costumed as shepherds, utilized bamboo sticks to break approximately 12 to 15 pots attached to poles. Complementing this spectacle was the ‘Mosaru Kudike,’ an event specifically organized by the Math. Here, attendees broke earthen pots filled with a mixture of milk, curd, saffron, and yellow-colored water, which were suspended overhead from wooden poles.

A key element of the celebration was the procession of a clay idol of Lord Krishna in a golden chariot. Following the procession, the idol was ceremoniously immersed in the Madhwa Sarovara. The presiding deity of the Mutt received special adornment for the occasion, notably being decorated with diamond armor. Prasadam was distributed to the assembled devotees as a benediction.

Law enforcement ensured the seamless execution of the celebrations. The police department deployed over 300 personnel to Car Street and the areas surrounding the Math to maintain order and security.

Sri Sugunendara Theertha Swamiji and Shri Sushreendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Puttige Math participated in the Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival rituals. The Swamijis performed the ‘Arghya Pradana’ at Sunday midnight, conducting a special puja.

Floral decorations enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the temple, and devotees gathered to view the presiding deity, Lord Sri Krishna. The celebrations also included cultural performances, featuring the traditional Tiger dance known as ‘Hulivesha,’ alongside other performances.