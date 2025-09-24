Vittal Resident Arrested on Charges of Sexual Harassment of a Minor

VITTAL – A 42-year-old resident of Vittal, identified as Narayana, has been arrested and placed in judicial custody following a formal complaint filed with the Vittal Police Station alleging the sexual harassment of a minor. The incident reportedly took place at the victim’s residence while her parents were away at work.

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, indicating the gravity with which the authorities are treating the allegations. Upon receiving the complaint, the Vittal Police Department acted expeditiously, apprehending the accused and presenting him before the court. After reviewing preliminary evidence, the court ordered Narayana to be held in judicial custody while a comprehensive investigation is conducted.

Authorities have confirmed that a thorough and impartial investigation is currently underway to ascertain all relevant facts and gather pertinent evidence related to the case. Law enforcement officials have assured the public that the investigation will be conducted with the utmost diligence and sensitivity, with the primary focus on safeguarding the well-being and rights of the victim.

The incident has sparked considerable concern and unease within the local community. Community leaders and child welfare advocates are urging increased vigilance and proactive measures to protect children.