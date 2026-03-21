Vittal Varado Commemorates International Women’s Day at Peruvai

Mangaluru: Vittal Varado observed International Women’s Day with a commemorative event held at the Our Lady of Fatima Church Hall in Peruvai. The celebration, which took place on March 19, was marked by a Holy Mass and a formal program recognizing the contributions and achievements of women.

he day commenced with a concelebrated Holy Mass at Our Lady of Fatima Church. The service was led by Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues, alongside Fr. Santosh D’Souza from Shambur Church, Fr. Richard D’Souza from Delanthabettu Church, Fr. Simon D’Souza from Peruvai Church, and Fr. Manoj Furtado from Salethur Church.

Following the Mass, the formal program began with an invocation. Prafulla D’Cruz, President of Vittal Varado, extended a welcome to those in attendance. Reshma D’Souza, Secretary, subsequently presented the annual report, outlining the activities and accomplishments of the organization over the past year.

The program was officially inaugurated by DCCW President Gretta Pinto, who, along with other dignitaries, released balloons to symbolize the soaring achievements of women.

In her address to the gathering, Gretta Pinto emphasized the resilience and strength of women. “A successful woman is one who builds a strong foundation with the bricks others have thrown at her,” she stated. Pinto further highlighted the multifaceted roles women play, encompassing motherhood, daughterhood, sisterhood, and wifehood, and asserted that every day should be considered Women’s Day. She urged women to prioritize self-care, emphasizing the importance of both physical and mental well-being. Acknowledging the significant strides made by women, Pinto remarked on their progression “from the kitchen to the sky,” achieving success across diverse fields. She also underscored the importance of instilling strong moral values in children, alongside providing them with material comforts.

Pinto further stressed the significance of unity among women, stating, “When women support each other, incredible things happen. We must work hand in hand for the success of our Sanghatan. When a woman becomes strong, the entire unit becomes strong.”

Fr. Simon D’Souza expressed his appreciation for the contributions of women in both society and parish life. “Through women, we receive great service in society and in our parishes,” he noted. “I wish you all a happy Women’s Day. May God bless you.”

Fr. Santosh D’Souza, Spiritual Director of Vittal Varado, highlighted the indispensable role women play throughout all stages of life. He acknowledged their spirit of sacrifice, care, and unwavering support for their families and society. “Women contribute immensely in all fields and continue to be pillars of strength in both family and community,” he added.

The gathering also heard addresses from Anita Frank, Secretary of the Women’s Commission, and Fr. Ivan Michael Rodrigues.

Among the attendees were Suchita D’Souza, President of Manela Stree Sanghatan, Denis Monteiro, Vice President of Peruvai Church, Vincent D’Souza, Secretary, Rolf D’Souza, Commission Coordinator, along with Fr. Richard D’Souza, and other esteemed guests.

The event concluded with a vibrant cultural program presented by women from various units of Vittal Varado, showcasing their talents and celebrating the spirit of womanhood.