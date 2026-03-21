CCB Operation Nets Absconding Accused in Multiple Cases

Mangaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) of the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has successfully apprehended an accused who had been evading law enforcement for approximately two years. The accused, wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases, had failed to appear before the court, prompting an intensive search operation.

The arrested individual has been identified as Faraz alias Mohammed Faraz, aged 32, a resident of K2 Apartment, Madaninagar, situated near Deralakatte.

According to police sources, Faraz is implicated in approximately ten criminal cases registered across various police stations within Mangaluru city. These cases encompass a range of offenses, including robbery, attempted murder, drug peddling, theft, and assault on public officials within a correctional facility. Following his release on bail, the accused absconded and subsequently failed to comply with court attendance requirements.

Specific case details include:

Ullal Police Station: Four cases pertaining to attempted murder, robbery, assault, and theft.

Konaje Police Station: Two cases involving assault, threats, and theft.

Surathkal Police Station: Two cases related to assault, threats, kidnapping, and robbery.

Barke Police Station: One case concerning attempted murder and obstruction of duty.

Urwa Police Station: One case involving a drug-related offense.

Furthermore, authorities have confirmed that Faraz is listed as a rowdy-sheeter at the Ullal Police Station. At the time of his arrest, six warrants and one proclamation were pending against him.

Following his apprehension, Faraz was handed over to the Urwa Police Station for the commencement of further legal proceedings.

The operation to locate and arrest the accused was executed by dedicated CCB officials and staff, underscoring the commitment of the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate to upholding law and order within the city.