VP Radhakrishnan administers oath to 2 Rajya Sabha members

New Delhi: Vice President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, C. P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Sat Paul Sharma and Rajinder Gupta as elected members in the Parliament House on Thursday, an official said.

Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with other dignitaries, were present during the oath-taking ceremony of the two Rajya Sabha members.

Gupta, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was elected an MP from Punjab, while Sharma, a member of the BJP, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir.

Sat Paul Sharma, the current president of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, previously served as a cabinet minister in the Jammu and Kashmir government and was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Jammu West constituency in 2014.

A chartered accountant, Sharma became a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1986. Born into a Dogra Brahmin family in Jammu, he holds a B.Sc. degree from G.G.M. Science College, affiliated with the University of Jammu.

Earlier in the day, Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Prof. P. Prakash Babu called on the Vice President, who is also the ex officio Chancellor of the University.

During the meeting at Parliament House, a presentation was made on the University’s academic courses and activities, infrastructure facilities, student welfare measures, promotion of the research and innovation ecosystem, alumni engagement, campus placements, and solar electricity generation at the campus.

The Vice President underscored the need for ensuring proper student facilities, introducing advanced courses on emerging technologies in line with industry requirements, maintaining cleanliness by promoting Swachh Bharat initiatives on the campus and ensuring reservation of seats for SC/ST students.

He also stressed providing adequate representation to local communities and safeguarding the safety and security of girl students on the campus.

He also emphasised establishing effective grievance redressal mechanisms, raising awareness about the ill effects of drug use, and conducting counselling and motivation classes for students.

The Vice President further highlighted the need to improve the University’s ranking, focus on holistic student development, ensure continuous monitoring of affiliated colleges, and promote research and innovation that have a positive impact on society.