VP Radhakrishnan arrives in Jaipur to attend Rajasthan University convocation

New Delhi: Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Jaipur on Saturday to attend key programmes, including the 35th Convocation of the University of Rajasthan and the 23rd Cancer Survivors’ Day event, marking a visit focussed on education, healthcare, and public welfare engagements.

His visit underscores continued high-level participation in academic and social initiatives aimed at promoting service-oriented development.

According to an official post shared by the Vice-President’s social media handle, “Vice-President Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan was warmly welcomed at Jaipur International Airport upon his arrival by the Governor of Rajasthan, Shri Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa, and other dignitaries. The Vice-President will attend the 35th Convocation of the University of Rajasthan and the 23rd Cancer Survivors’ Day of Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre today.”

The Vice-President will also participate in the 23rd Cancer Survivors’ Day organised by Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, reflecting the emphasis on patient care, awareness, and support systems for survivors.

The event is expected to highlight advancements in cancer treatment and the importance of community-driven healthcare initiatives.

Earlier, V.P. Radhakrishnan chaired the sixth convocation ceremony of AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand on Thursday, where he addressed graduating medical students and said that convocation marks not just the end of academic training but the beginning of a greater responsibility towards society and the nation. He urged young doctors to serve with dedication, compassion, and a strong sense of purpose.

He emphasised that healthcare is a public trust and a crucial pillar of nation-building, encouraging graduates to focus on preventive care, rural outreach, research, and innovation. He also highlighted the spiritual and cultural importance of Rishikesh as a global centre of healing and reflection, which adds deeper significance to such academic milestones.

Referring to India’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vice-President praised the country’s resilience under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted the success of the nationwide vaccination drive that reached more than 140 crore citizens and highlighted India’s global contribution through “Vaccine Maitri,” under which vaccines were supplied to over 100 countries, reinforcing India’s role in global health cooperation.